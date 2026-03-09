E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Explosives incident near NYC Mayor Mamdani’s residence being investigated as ‘IS-inspired terrorism’

AFP Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 08:14pm
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks alongside New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch (2L) during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York City on March 9, 2026. — AFP
A weekend incident in New York at which an improvised explosive device (IED) was thrown during a protest near the mayor’s residence is being investigated as an Islamic State group-inspired act of “terrorism,” police said Monday.

Two men allegedly involved in throwing a nail bomb packed with TATP explosives during the protest near the New York mayor’s residence were arrested and will face a complaint in criminal court later.

“I can confirm this morning that this is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. She said it was not thought to be linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Two suspicious devices were thrown by a man identified by police as Emir Balat near the protest Saturday, led by a far-right influencer to oppose public Muslim prayer.

On Sunday, the police bomb squad inspected a car connected to the men near the scene of the incident. Tisch said a suspicious device found in the vehicle tested negative for explosives.

‘Flames and smoke’

Police had said on Saturday that the devices were jars wrapped in tape and containing nuts, bolts and screws.

Also arrested was Ibrahim Kayumi, who reportedly handed over a device that was thrown by Balat, who dropped it near a line of police.

The events unfolded after the far-right influencer, Jake Lang, staged a demonstration outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who is Muslim.

Lang was protesting alleged “Islamification” and calling for an end to “public Muslim prayer” in New York. His protest drew around 20 people, while a counter-protest drew about 125.

Mamdani was not home during the incident.

Lang returned to the scene of the incident on Monday and was outside Mamdani’s official residence as he and Tisch briefed the media.

AFP correspondents at the scene on Saturday saw a man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and beige cargo pants — later identified as Balat — being handed a device wrapped in tape and billowing smoke by another man, named by police as Kayumi.

Balat dropped the device near a line of police before vaulting a barrier.

“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it travelled through the air before it struck a barrier a few feet from police officers,” Tisch said on Saturday.

