Two persons found dead in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Bodies of two persons were found near the Wanda Hajigul area here on Sunday, the police said.

A party of the city police station was dispatched to the rural locality following information that two bodies had been dumped in the fields, an official said.

He said that police shifted the bodies to the Government City Hospital.

He said that the deceased, identified as Shadullah and Mohammad Idrees, were killed with a firearm.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026