Girl dies in Lower Dir road accident

LOWER DIR: A 17-year-old girl was killed and two children sustained serious injuries after a car hit them on the Timergara Bypass here on Sunday evening, rescue officials said.

According to Rescue 1122, the control room received information about the incident, following which a rescue team rushed to the spot and provided emergency assistance. The deceased girl and the injured children belong to the Hawadheri area of Timergara.

In a separate incident, a 12-year-old boy, Rehan, died after a wall collapsed in Shagai area of Maidan in Lower Dir. Rescue 1122 shifted the child to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

Meanwhile, body of a youngster from Ouch Adenzai, who had drowned in the Swat River along with his friend, was recovered on Sunday after three days, while the body of the other youth was found a day earlier.

According to locals, the two youths, identified as Shoaib and Uzair, had gone to the riverside at Jalawanan for Iftar three days ago. During the visit, they entered the river for a swim but were swept away by the strong waves.

Rescue teams and volunteers launched a search operation soon after the incident. The body of Uzair was recovered from the river after two days, while that of Shoaib was retrieved on Sunday following continuous efforts by rescuers.

Personnel of Rescue 1122, civil defence, Al-Marwan Foundation, Al-Khidmat Foundation and local volunteers took part in the operation. The funeral prayers for both youths were offered in their native Ouch village on Sunday, where hundreds of mourners were in attendance.

The two were later laid to rest in their ancestral graveyard amid a somber atmosphere.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026