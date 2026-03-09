GIK Institute’s student ‘dies by suicide’

SWABI: A student of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology allegedly died by suicide before Sehri here on Sunday, the police and the institute’s officials said.

“We have the information that Ruslan Hussain’s roommate had gone home and he was alone in his hostel room at the time of the incident,” said a GIK Institute official on condition of anonymity.

Hussain, a resident of Lundkhwar area of Mardan district, was a first-year student of computer science.

GIK Institute’s officials said Hussain was found hanging in his room. Apparently, they said he used the drawstring (azarband) of his trouser to hang himself. They said they soon informed the security officials.

Later, the body was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Topi, for postmortem. Police are investigating the case to find out more about the reasons behind the incident.

About registration of FIR, police officials said that in such a case an inquiry was first conducted and it depended on the inquiry report, if there is any suspicion against anyone or if anyone is involved in such a case then an FIR is registered.

On the other hand, the GIK Institute has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

The dean of the student affairs and the hostel warden have been suspended till further orders.

Meanwhile, students gathered in front of the main gate of the institute to protest ‘unavailability’ of doctors and an ambulance at the GIK Institute’s medical centre, whenever they took a seriously-ill patient there during the night.

Meanwhile, members of the Swabi Press Club expressed sympathies with Riaz Husasin, the father of the deceased student.

Speaking at a meeting presided over by press club president Syed Arif Shah, the participants said that they stood with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026