Use of force against women marchers flayed

Bureau Report Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned use of force by police and local authorities against participants of Aurat Azadi March in Islamabad, describing the action a violation of democratic values and constitutional rights.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, ANP central spokesperson Ehsanullah Khan criticised what he called the use of state machinery against women, civil society members and activists, who were exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

He said that use of force, intimidation and harassment against peaceful demonstrators was shameful and unacceptable in any democratic society. According to him, Aurat Azadi March represents a lawful and democratic expression of the struggle for gender equality, justice and fundamental human rights, and ANP firmly stands with these principles.

Mr Khan said that the action of federal capital administration against unarmed citizens -- particularly on the occasion of International Women’s Day -- was a stain on democratic values. He added that it was the fundamental duty of state and law enforcement agencies to protect citizens and facilitate peaceful protests rather than suppress the voices of vulnerable groups.

The ANP spokesperson said that the party had always raised its voice for the rights of women, oppressed communities and working class, and expressed full solidarity with the organisers and participants of Aurat Azadi March.

He called for an immediate and transparent inquiry into the incident and demanded accountability of the people responsible for ordering and carrying out alleged violence against peaceful protesters. He also urged government to ensure protection of constitutional rights, including freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, for all citizens without discrimination.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

