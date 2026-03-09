Outbreak of hepatitis-A feared in Shangla villages

SHANGLA: Residents have expressed concern over the reported spread of hepatitis-A in parts of Shangla district and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to control the situation.

According to residents several suspected cases of hepatitis-A have been reported in villages of Lilownai area including Sheshan, Dinai, Dango and Ajorai, raising fears among the local population.

People have reportedly rushed their children to nearby health facilities after observing symptoms associated with the disease.

Local elders said that in recent days an unusual increase in the disease had been observed in the area, which has created anxiety among the residents. They said the villages were located in remote and underdeveloped parts of the district where access to clean drinking water, sanitation facilities and healthcare services remained limited.

Waqif Shah Advocate, a local notable, said that most people in the area depended on agriculture and small businesses for their livelihood. Due to lack of awareness about hepatitis-A and preventive measures, many families were unable to take timely steps to protect themselves from the disease, which they feared could lead to an outbreak.

They said that water sources in several villages were often contaminated, which could be one of the possible reasons behind the reported increase in the disease. Community members have urged the government and health authorities to take urgent measures to address the issue before the situation worsens.

The residents have demanded immediate steps to ensure the availability of clean drinking water and improved sanitation in the affected villages. They also called for awareness campaigns to educate people about hepatitis-A, its symptoms and preventive measures.

They further urged the health department to dispatch medical teams to the area and provide medicines and treatment to the affected, stressing the need to enhance the capacity of local health centres for early diagnosis and treatment.

Meanwhile, a health official told Dawn that following the reports, the public health engineering department had collected water samples from the affected areas to determine whether contamination was contributing to the problem.

He said the results of the samples were awaited and the exact number of hepatitis-A cases had not yet been confirmed.

