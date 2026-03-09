E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Youm-i-Ali security plan reviewed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued directions to the divisional SPs to ensure comprehensive and effective security arrangements for mourning processions and majalis on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (R.A.).

Presiding over a meeting at his office to review the security plan here on Sunday, he discussed in detail the arrangements for maintaining law and order, security deployment and other administrative measures.

During the briefing, SSP (Operations) Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem and SP (Security) Dr Umar apprised participants of the security plan devised for Youm-i-Ali.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for the installation of security bunkers, walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras along procession routes and at imambargahs.

Other precautionary measures, including rooftop security and drone monitoring, were also approved.

The CCPO directed SP Headquarters Munazza Karamat to ensure the timely provision of logistics required for security arrangements. He also instructed police officers to maintain close coordination with organisers of majalis and processions.

Bilal Kamyana directed that comprehensive traffic and parking arrangements be ensured for the occasion and emphasised that all allied units of Lahore Police should perform their duties with effective coordination.

He added that mourning processions would be continuously monitored through the control rooms of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the district administration.

The CCPO said thorough checking of participants attending mourning processions and majalis would be ensured, while police personnel would remain on high alert along procession routes.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

