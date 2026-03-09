PA speaker dilly-dallies on the question of ‘fake’ encounters by CCD

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan says any discussion on the functioning of the Crime Control Department (CCD) must take place within the constitutional and procedural framework of the assembly while reaffirming the importance of parliamentary oversight and evidence-based debate.

The speaker made these remarks on Sunday in a detailed reply to a letter written by MPA Waqas Mahmood Maan who had sought a formal debate in the House on the CCD’s operations following a fact-finding report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

In his response, Mr Khan said the assembly remained the principal forum for the elected representatives to hold the government accountable through arguments, documented evidence and legal reasoning. He clarified that during the Feb 25 session he had not questioned the credibility of the HRCP report cited by the lawmaker, but had only directed that the document be formally presented before the House to allow an informed debate.

Welcoming the submission of the report, the speaker said it would strengthen parliamentary scrutiny and facilitate a meaningful discussion on the matter.

Reiterates doubts on credibility of HRCP’s damning report; says house must comply with assembly rules; will facilitate debate on CCD if admissible motion is moved

The PTI lawmaker, in his open letter carried on March 1, had urged the speaker to fix a specific day for debate on the CCD’s mandate, operations and accountability mechanisms. While acknowledging the speaker’s efforts to strengthen parliamentary traditions, including empowering standing committees, Maan argued that key governance and human rights issues required deeper discussion in the assembly.

Referring to the HRCP’s fact-finding report issued on Feb 17, 2026, he alleged that the CCD had “usurped the role of the judiciary,” warning that any institution exceeding its mandate could disturb the constitutional balance among the executive, judiciary and legislature.

According to the HRCP report, at least 670 CCD-led encounters were reported across Punjab during eight months of 2025, resulting in 924 deaths, while only two police officials were killed during the same period. The commission said the sharp disparity in casualties and the similarity of operational patterns across districts raised concerns of, what it described as, an institutionalised practice of staged encounters.

The report called for an urgent high-level judicial inquiry into the deaths and recommended a province-wide moratorium on encounter operations until legal safeguards and independent oversight mechanisms were introduced. It also stated that under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act 2022, custodial deaths must be investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the supervision of the National Commission for Human Rights while magisterial inquiries were required under Sections 174–176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The commission said evidence of such mandatory procedures being followed was not consistently available in the cases reviewed.

The HRCP further claimed that affected families reported intimidation and pressure to bury the deceased suspects quickly, describing such actions as obstruction of justice and a violation of international standards, including the UN Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials.

However, the Punjab Police have rejected allegations of fake encounters and extrajudicial killings. In a report submitted to the Lahore High Court earlier this year, police authorities maintained that the establishment of the CCD had led to a significant decline in serious crime across the province.

Responding to the debate demand, the speaker said parliamentary oversight of the executive was a constitutional function but discussions in the house must comply with assembly rules, including limitations relating to matters under judicial consideration. At the same time, he cautioned that the principle of “sub judice” should not be used too broadly to block parliamentary scrutiny. He emphasised that public safety must always be pursued through lawful means and that no improvement in law and order could justify bypassing investigation, prosecution or judicial accountability.

Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also clarified that the speaker did not set the assembly agenda unilaterally but facilitated the collective will of the house under established procedures. He said if members moved an ‘admissible’ motion seeking structured debate on the CCD issue, the chair would facilitate it within constitutional limits.

Reaffirming his commitment to democratic accountability, the speaker encouraged lawmakers to raise matters of public interest through rules-based and evidence-driven mechanisms, saying such processes were essential for strengthening parliamentary oversight and public trust in institutions.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026