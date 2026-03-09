E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Ban on gatherings extended for seven more days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday extended imposition of Section 144 across the province for seven days banning assembly, gathering, procession/ sit-in of four or more persons and display of arms.

Since the ban was imposed on March 1 for seven days and expired on Saturday, the Punjab home department has yet again issued a Section 144 order extending the validity of ban for seven more days – until March 14.

The order bans assembly, gathering, procession, or sit-in of four or more persons in any public place, street, roads, or open space except with the prior permission of the deputy commissioner concerned.

The home department’s order has clarified that the prohibition of assembly of four persons or more will not apply to marriage ceremonies, funeral prayers, and burial processions as well as assemblies of officers/officials in government or semi-government offices for official duty and courts of law.

A complete ban has also been imposed on carrying, display, or brandishing of all kinds of weapons (both licenced and unlicenced) or any destruction-causing material in public places.

This ban shall, however, not apply to personnel of law-enforcement agencies and security agencies on official duty.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

