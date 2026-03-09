AWP plans to restore Kisan Committee to address problems

TOBA TEK SINGH: Awami Workers Party (AWP) Pakistan has announced plans to restore the Pakistan Kisan Committee (PKC) at the village level to address problems faced by farmers.

The move was announced during a meeting on Sunday at Toba, AWP Central Kisan Affairs Secretary Malik Muhammad Iqbal Bhara, accompanied by Seraiki Waseeb Kisan leaders Rab Nawaz Panda and Malik Ramzan. The meeting discussed ways to abolish the feudal system and the problems faced by the farmers, the fair distribution of canal water, the provision of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides to farmers at subsidy prices.

Bhara said that the farmers were the poorest section of Pakistan, who were deprived of resources. He said the feudal mafia had been occupying the agricultural land and instead of distributing the government land among small farmers, it was being distributed amongst politicians and military generals.

He said that even the farmers who had been farming for more than a 100 years were not given the right to own land and this had brought agriculture to the brink of destruction. He said that the PKC would struggle for the rights of cultivators and stage protests all over Pakistan for their demands.

The meeting was also addressed by AWP District President Muhammad Zubair, AWP Tehsil President Waseem Sarwar Shanghla and AWP Kisan Affairs Secretary Ahmed Naeem Fateh, while revolutionary poet Abdul Khaliq presented poems.

RALLY: A rally was organised by the Haqooq Khalq Party and the Labour Qaumi Movement to mark the International Women’s Day in Faisalabad on Sunday.

The rally was led by Saira Sardar, Malala Latif and Zainab Shahzadi in which women, students and children from different walks of life participated. They expressed their determination to struggle to provide women with basic rights, dignity, education and protection in society.

The speakers said that women played a fundamental role in the development of any society, therefore it was important that they be provided with equal opportunities in education, health, employment and decision-making. They also mentioned the recent painful incident in which 168 innocent school-going girls in Iran became victims of cruelty of the US and Israel.

They expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and said that the killing of innocent children shook the conscience of all humanity. Separately, the National Commission for Justice & Peace and the Catholic Women Organisation jointly organised a seminar and an awareness walk under the global theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls” at the Faisalabad Catholic Church.

Bishop Indrias Rehmat, Fr Khalid Rashid Asi, Shahid Anwar Advocate, Saima Murad and Ms Naila Inayat addressed the participants

The Bishop highlighted the important role of women in promoting peace, justice, and social development. He emphasised that respect for women’s dignity and protection of their rights were essential for building a just and harmonious society. Participants also held an awareness walk to express solidarity with women.

In another ceremony organised in collaboration with the Women Protection Center, Qasr Behbood and UAF Rural Sociology Department, discussions were held on the protection of women’s rights, their dignity, equality and provision of justice.

Chief Traffic Officer Nasir Javed Rana, former MPA Dr Najma Afzal, Dr Sadaf Mahmood, Dr Jafar Hassan Mubarak, Social Welfare Director Khalida Rafique, District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi, Qasr Behbood Manager Rehana Yasmin, Women Protection Officer Sanam Zahra and Law Officer Zahid Ali Shah also spoke on the occasion.

VISIT: Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar and DC Nadeem Nasir visited the historical haveli, gardens and other properties of Sir Ganga Ram in the Gangapur Bachiana village in Jaranwala tehsil on Sunday.

They also met the residents of the area and said that steps would be taken to restore the haveli and other historical properties of Sir Ganga Ram. They said that the current and new generation should be aware of the history of the hero who worked for the welfare of the people in the subcontinent.

They said that providing quality municipal services to the residents of Ganga Ram’s villages was a priority for which a development package would be approved.

They also visited the gardens along with MPA Sardar Bahadur Khan Dogar and issued instructions to the Jaranwala assistant commissioner for the maintenance of the garden.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026