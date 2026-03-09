E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Three police checkposts in Attock equipped with drones

Our Correspondent Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TAXILA: Attock police on Sunday equipped its three strategic checkposts with modern drones to check cross-border movement of suspected people and better surveillance in the areas.

The drones equipped with thermal technology would not only be able to check movement of suspicious persons but would also protect the posts during night and in all weather conditions.

DPO Sardar Mavarhan Khan handed over the drones to the incharges of the checkposts at a ceremony held at the district police office.

Talking to newsmen, the DPO said that the drone cameras will enable aerial monitoring of sensitive border areas and river routes, helping authorities keep a close watch on suspicious activities and respond promptly against criminal elements.

He stated that the use of modern technology is being promoted in accordance with the vision of the IGP

Punjab to further strengthen the security and monitoring system in the district.

Responding to a question, he said that in the first leg of arming the police force in the district with the latest technology, inter-provincial checkposts at Makhad, Kushalgarh and one riverine post in Hazro had been selected.

He said that in the recent days, police checkposts were targeted by miscreants, especially those located in borders.

The DPO said that district police were utilising all available resources to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and to improve crime prevention through advanced technological measures.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe