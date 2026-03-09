Three police checkposts in Attock equipped with drones

TAXILA: Attock police on Sunday equipped its three strategic checkposts with modern drones to check cross-border movement of suspected people and better surveillance in the areas.

The drones equipped with thermal technology would not only be able to check movement of suspicious persons but would also protect the posts during night and in all weather conditions.

DPO Sardar Mavarhan Khan handed over the drones to the incharges of the checkposts at a ceremony held at the district police office.

Talking to newsmen, the DPO said that the drone cameras will enable aerial monitoring of sensitive border areas and river routes, helping authorities keep a close watch on suspicious activities and respond promptly against criminal elements.

He stated that the use of modern technology is being promoted in accordance with the vision of the IGP

Punjab to further strengthen the security and monitoring system in the district.

Responding to a question, he said that in the first leg of arming the police force in the district with the latest technology, inter-provincial checkposts at Makhad, Kushalgarh and one riverine post in Hazro had been selected.

He said that in the recent days, police checkposts were targeted by miscreants, especially those located in borders.

The DPO said that district police were utilising all available resources to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives and property and to improve crime prevention through advanced technological measures.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026