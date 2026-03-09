CTD to train police deployed at imambargahs, mosques

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has decided to conduct a two-day training session for police officials deployed at Imambargahs, category-A mosques and joint check posts (JCPs) in Rawalpindi district.

According to sources, the CTD has informed the SP Headquarters, DSP Security, all Station House Officers, Dolphin Force and other officials about holding a two-day session at the Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi, on Monday and Tuesday.

The police officers have been directed to ensure that all police officials performing security duty at Imambargahs and category-A mosques, police pickets and JCP attend the two-day CTD session.

As part of the preparedness, the police conducted a flag march across the city late at night to ensure foolproof security.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob led the flag march, which included divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin squads and Elite commandos.

The flag march started from the Police Lines Headquarters and passed through different areas of the city. The aim of the flag march was to express the commitment of Rawalpindi police to maintain law and order and ensure foolproof security.

In view of the current security situation, effective security arrangements have been made by Rawalpindi Police throughout the city, officials said.

Snap checking and screening are ongoing at joint and special pickets and other places across the city, including inter-provincial highways and internal and external routes, they added.

SSP Operations, divisional SPs and SDPOs are checking and briefing officials on all security arrangements in the field.

Officials said transport hubs, buses and passengers are being closely monitored and checked. Search, sweep and combing operations are being carried out in and around sensitive places.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026