E-Paper | March 09, 2026

CTD to train police deployed at imambargahs, mosques

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2026 Updated March 9, 2026 07:07am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has decided to conduct a two-day training session for police officials deployed at Imambargahs, category-A mosques and joint check posts (JCPs) in Rawalpindi district.

According to sources, the CTD has informed the SP Headquarters, DSP Security, all Station House Officers, Dolphin Force and other officials about holding a two-day session at the Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi, on Monday and Tuesday.

The police officers have been directed to ensure that all police officials performing security duty at Imambargahs and category-A mosques, police pickets and JCP attend the two-day CTD session.

As part of the preparedness, the police conducted a flag march across the city late at night to ensure foolproof security.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob led the flag march, which included divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Dolphin squads and Elite commandos.

The flag march started from the Police Lines Headquarters and passed through different areas of the city. The aim of the flag march was to express the commitment of Rawalpindi police to maintain law and order and ensure foolproof security.

In view of the current security situation, effective security arrangements have been made by Rawalpindi Police throughout the city, officials said.

Snap checking and screening are ongoing at joint and special pickets and other places across the city, including inter-provincial highways and internal and external routes, they added.

SSP Operations, divisional SPs and SDPOs are checking and briefing officials on all security arrangements in the field.

Officials said transport hubs, buses and passengers are being closely monitored and checked. Search, sweep and combing operations are being carried out in and around sensitive places.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

War & deception
09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

AS Sun Tzu, the master Chinese strategist of antiquity put it, “all warfare is based on deception”. Propaganda...
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Petrol shock
Updated 08 Mar, 2026

Petrol shock

With oil markets bracing for more volatility, more price shocks are inevitable in the coming weeks.
Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2026

Women’s Day

IT is a simple truth: societies progress when women are able to shape them. Yet the struggle for equality has never...
Rescuing hockey
08 Mar, 2026

Rescuing hockey

PAKISTAN hockey is back to where it should be. Years of misses came to an end on Friday with a long-awaited...
Dawn News English
Subscribe