Gwadar fisherman killed by ‘debris from Israeli projectile’ in Iran waters

GWADAR: A fisherman from Gwadar was killed after the debris of an Israeli projectile intercepted by Iranian air defence systems hit his boat in Iranian waters, officials said on Sunday.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naqibullah Kakar confirmed the incident to Dawn that took place on Saturday, saying that the deceased was identified as Muhammad Tayyab, a resident of Gannz, a small coastal town in Balochistan’s Gwadar district.

District Police Officer Attaur Rehman also confirmed the incident and told Dawn that Tayyab “went into Iranian waters for Iranian oil”.

DC Kakar believes an attempt was made to attack fishing boats in a coastal area of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province, but the projectile was intercepted and destroyed by the Iranian air defence system.

“A portion of the debris from that drone or missile hit Tayyab’s fishing boat, resulting in his death,” he added.

The officials said Tayyab’s body was taken to his native town, Gannz, via the sea, and he was later buried.

Iran, a neighbour of Pakistan, has been engaged in a war with Israel and the US after the latter launched attacks on the Islamic republic on February 28 and assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Israel and the US continue to conduct attacks in Iran, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes in Gulf countries, targeting US assets and bases in retaliatory strikes.