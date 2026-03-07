E-Paper | March 07, 2026

20 drug peddlers arrested across Punjab

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 05:12am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department carried out 20 successful operations in Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur and arrested 20 drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson for the department, 38kg narcotics worth Rs25m, along with 12kg silver and weapons were seized during the operations. The narcotics included 9kg weed, 21kg hashish, 3.5kg opium, 1.6kg Ice and 3.4kg heroin while the weapons included seven pistols, two rifles and 12kg silver.

Meanwhile, the department carried out an operation near Sheikhupura Interchange on M-2.

During the operation, a passenger bus was stopped and two female drug peddlers were arrested. During the search of their bags, 64kg narcotics were seized. The drugs included 51kg hashish and 13.3kg opium.

The department has asked the citizens to report about drugs at CNF helpline 1012.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe