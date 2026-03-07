20 drug peddlers arrested across Punjab

LAHORE: The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department carried out 20 successful operations in Lahore, Multan, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur and arrested 20 drug peddlers.

According to a spokesperson for the department, 38kg narcotics worth Rs25m, along with 12kg silver and weapons were seized during the operations. The narcotics included 9kg weed, 21kg hashish, 3.5kg opium, 1.6kg Ice and 3.4kg heroin while the weapons included seven pistols, two rifles and 12kg silver.

Meanwhile, the department carried out an operation near Sheikhupura Interchange on M-2.

During the operation, a passenger bus was stopped and two female drug peddlers were arrested. During the search of their bags, 64kg narcotics were seized. The drugs included 51kg hashish and 13.3kg opium.

The department has asked the citizens to report about drugs at CNF helpline 1012.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2026