18 drug peddlers arrested; 16kg contraband seized

CHINIOT: District police claimed to have arrested 18 drug peddlers and recovered 16 kilograms of contraband during operations conducted across eight police stations in the district.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to make the province drug-free, police accelerated their crackdown on narcotics dealers. Teams from Rajoa, City, Kot Wasawa, Lalian, Chenabnagar, Muhammadwala, Langrana and Bhowana police stations arrested 18 suspects, including a female drug seller, and seized a total of 16 kilograms of drugs.

The district police have also released a helpline number 0323-7543444, urging citizens to report any drug-related activity so prompt action can be taken.

“The identity of the informer will be kept confidential,” the police spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2025