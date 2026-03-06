E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Police officer martyred in Bajaur attack

Our Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
BAJAUR: A police officer was martyred after unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police post in War Mamund tehsil here the other day.

Police and locals said the incident happened in Badan area when attackers targeted the post with gunfire.

Israr Khan, a spokesperson for the district police, told Dawn that ASI Dawlat Khan, was critically wounded in the attack and died while being shifted to Khar hospital for treatment.

He said the police personnel at the post quickly retaliated, forcing the attackers to flee without further firing.

He added that a team of police personnel of War Mamund police station, led by it station house officer, was instantly rushed to the area to track down the attackers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred a week after the fatal ambush on a police patrol by unidentified assailants that left five cops martyred and one wounded on Feb 25.

The funeral prayers for the deceased was held at Bajaur police lines in civil colony, Khar on Wednesday night before burial in his native Ghakhi area of Lowi Mamund tehsil, said a statement.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

