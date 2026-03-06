E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Qaumi Jirga to hold ‘peace march’ in Bannu on 30th

A Correspondent Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:05am
BANNU: Qaumi Jirga has announced to hold a peace march on March 27 and an ‘indefinite’ sit-in outside Bannu cantonment on March 30 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

The announcement was made by Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, leader of the peace jirga and ameer of Jamaat-i-Islami South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while addressing a ‘Grand Qaumi Jirga’ held here to discuss issues including terrorism, targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, road blockades and other matters of public concern.

He demanded that all major and minor roads in Bannu be opened immediately, stating that the closure of routes including Miramshah Road, Kot Adil Road, Kot Braara Road, Amandi Hanif Road and Juma Khan Road has made life extremely difficult for the local population.

He further said that it was deeply regrettable that the announcements made by the provincial government for the victims of the Kot Braara blast have not yet been implemented even after a year, urging authorities to fulfil their commitments without further delay.

Professor Ibrahim Khan also demanded immediate release of Abdul Samad Khan, alleging that false cases had been registered against him in Sindh and Chitral, and called for justice to be provided.

He urged the political parties to unite on the principle that no institution should operate beyond the Constitution, emphasising that the military should remain separate from politics. He added that all issues could only be resolved through dialogue and political engagement .

He also clarified that Shariah could not be enforced through the use of force, but rather through peaceful struggle under the leadership of religious scholars.

Speaking about the global situation, he termed the alleged joint attack by Israel and the United States on Iran as open terrorism, adding that the disunity among Muslims had allowed global powers to push forward their agendas. He also expressed grief over the death of a young man from Bannu in Abu Dhabi.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

