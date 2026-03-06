Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic were not enough, there are now reports that America is preparing plans to sponsor mercenaries to help it bring down the regime. CNN has reported that the CIA is in contact with Iranian Kurdish groups opposed to Tehran’s clerical government, and that these outfits may be used for ground operations inside Iran. While the Americans, too, have refused to rule out ‘boots on the ground’ inside Iran, there is a strong likelihood that these boots will not be regular US troops, but Iranian Kurdish mercenaries, and possibly Kurdish fighters from Iraq and Syria. The idea, it seems, is to use the militants to foment rebellion within Iran, and give a ‘final’ push to an embattled Iran, already reeling from US and Israeli strikes. This is an extremely dangerous proposition that may spark ethnic fragmentation and violence inside Iran. But it has been a part of the Israeli playbook for long, just as attempts have been made to carve out ethnic and confessional cantons in Syria.

Meanwhile, there are even more disturbing reports that many US military commanders have been delivering sermons to their troops, telling them that the Iran war is part of “God’s plan”, and will pave the way for the “End Times”. Considering that the current Pentagon chief is a fundamentalist Christian, and that Zionist evangelicals form a strong part of US President Donald Trump’s support base, these reports are not surprising. Promoting ethnic fissures and using religious language to justify a war demonstrates that the US and Israel are willing to go to any lengths to bring down Iran. Apart from causing even more chaos within Iran, bringing Kurdish fighters into the picture will further inflame the region, as Kurds in Iraq, Syria and Turkiye may be emboldened to take on their respective governments. Kurdish separatism in Iran could further encourage Iranian Baloch dissidents, who have staged violent attacks on government forces in the past, to similarly rise up. Pakistan should be particularly wary of this scenario, considering the sensitivities in our Balochistan. It would be prudent to ask if the Trump administration has any game plan in the region, other than spreading the seeds of chaos far and wide.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026