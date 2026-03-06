Paharpur residents evacuated after breach in canal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Water inundated nearby settlements on Wednesday night due to a breach in Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC) in Kachhi Kath Garh area of Paharpur tehsil, causing severe difficulties to locals and prompting an emergency response by district authorities, irrigation officials and rescue teams.

According to local sources, the canal embankment developed a breach in Kachhi Kath Garh, causing a strong flow of water towards nearby settlements including New Chora and surrounding localities. Low lying areas were flooded while agricultural fields and cultivated land were submerged.

Road connectivity between Kachhi Kath Garh and Surakhel was also affected, creating difficulties for residents. People began shifting families and belongings to safer locations as announcements were made from local mosques, urging people to evacuate vulnerable areas.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern over the incident and sought a report from Wapda and irrigation authorities. He directed officials to immediately halt water supply in the canal to reduce pressure and prevent further damage to residential areas, infrastructure and agricultural land.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Hamid Siddiq said that information about the breach was received at around 8pm on Wednesday, after which he immediately contacted CRBC authorities and ensured that the water released from Chashma Barrage into the canal was stopped.

He said that water pressure in the canal was reduced by opening Baloot Escape, Bandkorai Escape and Pasha Escape.

Rescue 1122 teams were mobilised immediately to reach the site and begin evacuation announcements in the affected areas. The assistant commissioner, accompanied by local representatives, remained present at the site and personally supervised relocation of more than 50 people to safer places.

He said that the large volume of water was diverted towards the Kathgarh Drain to protect nearby settlements from further damage. Heavy machinery remained engaged throughout the night until early morning to divert water and reinforce vulnerable points of the canal embankment.

Officials said work continued on Thursday morning near Baloot head where machinery was used to close additional weak points around the Chora Drain, while drains around Kathgarh were kept open to divert water.

Rescue 1122 teams, in coordination with the district administration and irrigation department, continued monitoring the situation and assisting residents in vulnerable locations.

Officials said that no loss of life was reported in the incident. However, crops and cultivated land in several areas were inundated while some houses suffered partial damage.

They said that damage assessment was under way, while relevant authorities had been informed to initiate compensation measures for the affected people.

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary movement near the affected section of the canal and cooperate with administration and rescue teams during the ongoing relief operation.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026