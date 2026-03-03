Allied Bank sets new benchmark in customer experience with Pakistan’s first humanoid robot

Allied Bank has reached a significant milestone in customer-centric innovation by becoming the first bank in Pakistan to deploy an AI-powered humanoid robot, ‘Pepper’. This initiative demonstrates Allied Bank’s commitment to enhancing in-branch experiences through smarter, more engaging and digitally enabled customer interactions.

Pepper will assist customers by answering common queries, guiding them to relevant services and providing information about Allied Bank’s products and offerings. This will enable faster service delivery and improve engagement within the bank’s digital lounges.

By integrating humanoid AI into its customer experience ecosystem, Allied Bank aims to modernise its digital lounges further and encourage greater adoption of AI-assisted banking. This deployment aligns with the bank’s broader strategy to leverage emerging technologies to provide efficient, accessible and customer-focused banking solutions.

Commenting on the initiative, Mujahid Ali, the chief technology and digital transformation at Allied Bank, said, “At Allied Bank, we are reimagining the in-branch experience by blending human service with intelligent technology. The deployment of Pepper is a meaningful step in our digital transformation journey, designed to make banking more intuitive, interactive and convenient for our customers while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and service excellence.”

Pepper has initially been deployed at the Allied Bank Digital Lounge – Head Office and at the Digital Lounge in Packages Mall, Lahore.

