E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Pakistanis at Taftan border describe scramble to leave Iran

AFP Published March 3, 2026 Updated March 3, 2026 12:26pm
Pakistani nationals walk across the Pakistan-Iran border after returning from Iran as an Iranian national flag (C) flies at half-mast at Taftan, Balochistan province on March 2, 2026 after the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid US-Israel strikes. —AFP/File
Pakistani nationals walk across the Pakistan-Iran border after returning from Iran as an Iranian national flag (C) flies at half-mast at Taftan, Balochistan province on March 2, 2026 after the death of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid US-Israel strikes. —AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistani nationals hauled suitcases across the border from Iran, describing missiles being launched and travel chaos as they scrambled to leave the country after the US and Israel launched strikes over the weekend.

AFP journalists saw a steady trickle of people passing through large metal gates at the remote border crossing between Iran’s Mirjaveh and Taftan in Balochistan.

Powerful explosions have rocked Iran’s capital Tehran since Saturday, with embassies from countries around the world telling their citizens to leave.

“All our Pakistani brothers who were in Tehran and other cities had started to leave and were arriving at the terminal, which caused a lot of crowd pressure,” 38-year-old trader Ameer Muhammad told AFP on Monday.

Cargo trucks wait to enter the Pakistan-Iran border crossing at Taftan, Balochistan province on March 2, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. —AFP/File
Cargo trucks wait to enter the Pakistan-Iran border crossing at Taftan, Balochistan province on March 2, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. —AFP/File

“Due to the crowds, there were major transport problems.”

The isolated Taftan border lies around 500 kilometres from Quetta.

AFP journalists saw the Iranian flag flying at half-mast as soldiers stood guard.

Most people wheeled bulky luggage over the frontier’s foot crossing, while freight lorries formed a long line.

Irshad Ahmed, a 49-year-old pilgrim, told AFP he was staying at a hostel in Tehran when he saw missiles being fired nearby.

Pakistani nationals walk across the Taftan border after returning from Iran, in Balochistan province, on March 2, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. —AFP/File
Pakistani nationals walk across the Taftan border after returning from Iran, in Balochistan province, on March 2, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. —AFP/File

“There was an army base near the hostel, and we saw many missiles being fired,” he said.

“After that, we went to the Pakistani embassy so that they could evacuate us from there. They brought us here safely.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was a “violation” of international law.

“It is an age old convention that the Heads of State/Government should not be targeted,” PM Shehbaz wrote on X.

The “people of Pakistan join the people of Iran in their hour of grief and sorrow and extend the most sincere condolences on the martyrdom” of Khamenei, he added.

Pakistani nationals walk across the Taftan border after returning from Iran, in Balochistan province, on March 2, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. —AFP/File
Pakistani nationals walk across the Taftan border after returning from Iran, in Balochistan province, on March 2, 2026 amid ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran. —AFP/File

A teacher at Tehran’s Pakistani embassy, who gave his name as Saqib, told AFP: “Before we left, the situation was normal. The situation was not that bad.”

The 38-year-old said the strikes on Tehran on Saturday “pushed us to leave the city”.

“The situation became bad on Saturday night, when attacks caused precious lives to be lost,” he said.

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe