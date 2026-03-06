Arsenal seize control as City slip, Chelsea rout Villa

BRIGHTON: Arsenal seized control of the Premier League title race as Bukayo Saka’s goal secured a priceless 1-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City could only draw 2-2 at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side went into their south coast assignment leading the table but looking over their shoulders at City, but ended the night with a first title since 2004 glinting on the horizon after a big swing in their favour.

Saka’s deflected effort in the ninth minute proved sufficient as Arsenal kept a 14th Premier League clean sheet of the season with a gritty display that Saka described as ‘ugly’.

Gunners keeper David Raya went down injured on three separate occasions and required treatment, sparking suggestions he was faking to allow time for tactical discussions between Arteta and his players.

Later at the press conference Brig­hton coach Fabian Hurzeler accused Arsenal of time-wasting and faking injuries and claimed that the Gunners “make their own rules”.

“I think there was only one team that tried to play football today. Did you see in a Premier League game a goalkeeper going down that many times? No?” Hurzeler said.

“They (Arsenal) make their own rules. At the moment I have the feeling they are doing their own rules. “I will never be the kind of manager who tries to win in that way.”

Yet Arteta was unrepentant about Arsenal’s game plan, insisting his players deserved praise for grinding out another vital victory.

“What a surprise,” he said when informed of Hurzeler’s claims. “If you go back through previous games you will find a lot of comments like this, always. I love my players. That’s the highlight. I love my players and I love the way we compete.”

Meanwhile, wasteful City twice led with goals by Antoine Semenyo and Rodri but both times Forest hit back, first through Morgan Gibbs-White’s crafty backheel and then in the 76th minute through Elliot Anderson’s low drive.

City dominated Forest and should have been celebrating a fifth successive league win but they looked deflated at the final whistle as two points slipped away, although manager Pep Guardiola said there was still a long way to go.

“Still many games to play, them one less,” Guardiola said of the gap to Arsenal. “Now it’s Newcastle (in the FA Cup) and I always think about what’s next.

“If we analyse, then in general it was a good performance and there were many good things. Of course we have things we can improve but in general pretty good.”

City bombarded Forest’s area in the closing stages and almost scored with the last kick of the game but Savinho’s effort was cleared off the line by Murillo.

Arsenal have 67 points from 30 games to City’s 60 from 29 and are now firmly in the driving seat again, although they do still have to go to City on April 19.

The battle for a top-five finish and qualification for the Champions League took another twist as Manchester United suffered their first defeat under interim manager Michael Carrick, losing 2-1 to 10-man Newcastle United.

William Osula came off the bench to score a superb late solo winner for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle had Jacob Ramsey sent off for a second yellow card in first-half stoppage time but they then took the lead with an Anthony Gordon penalty only for Casemiro to head an equaliser in a chaotic spell before the halftime whistle.

“Newcastle deserved to win tonight, it hurts me to say that,” Carrick said. “That is how it was. We need to get back to work and be better for the next game.”

United remained in third place with 51 points while Aston Villa also have 51 in fourth place after being thrashed 4-1 at home by Chelsea, for whom Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick. Chelsea moved above Liverpool into fifth place with 48 points.

“There is still three points difference between them and us but now we are in a bad moment,” Villa boss Unai Emery said.

Forest’s surprise draw at City kept them out of the relegation zone on goal difference from West Ham United who won 1-0 at Fulham thanks to a goal by Crysencio Summerville.

Both sides have 28 points and are breathing down the necks of Tottenham Hotspur who have 29 ahead of their now crucial home clash with Crystal Palace.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026