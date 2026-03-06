Khamenei’s martyrdom loss for Muslim Ummah: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi said here on Thursday that the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was not only a loss for the people of Iran but for the entire Muslim Ummah.

During his visit to the Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar to convey his condolences to Iranian Consul General Ali Banafsheh Khah on the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei during the recent attacks, Mr Afridi expressed solidarity with the people of Iran.

He said that people of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood firmly with the Iranian nation during that difficult and grieving time and shared their sorrow.

The chief minister said that at present, there were two prominent leaders representing the Muslim Ummah, one of whom was martyred while the other remained imprisoned.

He said that the Holy Qur’an clearly indicated that Jews and Christians could not be considered allies and history showed that whenever the opportunity arose, those forces either tried to divide the Muslim world or directly confronted it.

Expressing solidarity with Iran on behalf of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that if Iran required any assistance including medical professionals, medicines, nursing staff or any other form of support, the provincial government would extend possible cooperation to it.

The chief minister stated that the Muslim world must face emerging challenges with unity and resolve.

Ali Banafsheh Khah thanked the chief minister for his visit and expression of solidarity.

He stated that the Iranian nation was deeply saddened as their supreme leader, who was like a father to the entire nation, was martyred by their enemies.

He said that their leader had long aspired to attain martyrdom and throughout his life worked for the promotion of Islam and the unity of Muslim Ummah.

The consul general described the supreme leader as a great revolutionary figure, who dedicated his entire life to the cause of Islam and Muslim unity. He said that Iran did not initiate the war, but the country would defend itself and continue to fight until its last breath. He said that the Iranian nation would prefer to die rather than surrender.

He said that attacks on Iran were a blatant violation of international laws and norms, resulting in the martyrdom of the supreme leader’s wife and grandchildren, as well as 160 schoolchildren.

He said that the support of Allah Almighty, along with the solidarity of the brotherly nation of Pakistan and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, provided strength to Iranian nation. “Such unity is precisely what Israel fears,” he added.

The members of provincial cabinet including Meena Khan Afridi, Aftab Alam, Fazal Shakoor, Shafiullah Jan and Muzammil Aslam were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026