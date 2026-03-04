E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Pakistan Embassy in UAE halts in-person services ‘until further notice’

News Desk Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 10:45am
a UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai. — Reuters/File
a UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (USE) announced the temporary suspension of its in-person consular services “until further notice” on Wednesday in view of the evolving regional situation.

A circular issued by the embassy referred to an advisory by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recommending remote work for the private sector, discouraging workers from remaining in open areas.

The embassy termed the measure “precautionary”, saying it had been taken “in the interest of the safety and well-being of community members and embassy staff alike”.

It provided emergency contact numbers for community members to remain in touch if they needed assistance:

  • +971 2 4447800 (Landline)
  • +971 50 121 0260 (Mobile)
  • +971 50 124 8934 (WhatsApp)

The embassy added that updates regarding resumption of services would be communicated “in due course” through official channels. It advised Pakistani nationals to follow the instructions of local authorities and stay informed through official announcements.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and carrying out hundreds of airstrikes.

The conflict has since spread across the Middle East as Iran’s retaliatory strikes have thrown Gulf states into chaos.

US Iran Rift, Israel Iran Conflict
World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Dawn News English
Subscribe