‘Dialogue not deadlock’: PML-N leaders assail PTI for mixed signals over talks with govt

PML-N leaders on Saturday said PTI had been sending mixed signals regarding talks with the government, stressing that democracy could only be advanced through “dialogue and not deadlock”.

On Friday, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that PM Shehbaz would decide on talks with PTI once the opposition party clarifies its stance on negotiations. PM Shehbaz on Tuesday extended an offer for talks with the opposition.

The PTI outright rejected talks with the government on the directions of party founder Imran Khan, but Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), of which the PTI is a part, stated its openness to negotiate with the government.

PML-N leaders, including Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, made the remarks while speaking to the media in Sukkur. The delegation is headed to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the 18th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

“On one hand, they (PTI) say we should hold dialogue and then on the other hand, Aleema Khan says anyone in favour of dialogue can not be a part of the party,“ Chaudhry said.

While Sanaullah — in response to a question about the talks and speculation surrounding the PTI founder being moved to Balochistan — maintained: “As a political party, we believe that democracy is advanced through dialogue, not deadlock, which is why both PML-N and PPP have always tried to ensure that all political parties sit down and resolve their political issues through dialogue.”

However, he continued, “the PTI founder has had this attitude since 2011 and then from 2018-2022 and now in 2025 […] he does not believe in political dialogue”.

Addressing the issue of restrictions on visitation, Sanaullah said, “No one can be allowed to plan chaos and anarchy in the country,” alleging that the PTI founder had been doing so through his “meetings, messaging and tweets”.

He said the party founder was “badmouthing the political leadership,” adding that the ban on meetings was “in accordance with the law”.

“As for dialogue, we have always remained ready; we still are. If they want to talk, that’s fine; if they don’t, it’s their decision,” he said.

He further added that during court proceedings on the visitation issue, PTI’s Salman Akram Raja had assured the court that after every meeting, the party would not hold any press conference or engage in any “political messaging”.

“But now they are going against their own statement,” he said.

He also said that the PTI founder’s trials were being held in jail rather than in court, as his “protection remained a top priority for the government”.

On the matter of talks, Sadiq recalled that the PM has “repeatedly said that we are ready for dialogue“.

“In my capacity as the NA speaker, I have also said that the office of speaker is available whenever you want to come and talk, but it seems they will have to make a decision”.

He hoped that “once the PTI agrees […] some way forward can be found”.

“They tell the media that they want to talk; there is an office available, they should come, and we will welcome them,“ he added.

The speaker also stated that the ruling coalition (PPP and PML-N) “intended to play a long innings” in their partnership and aimed to “work towards the betterment of Pakistan.”

The NA speaker, in response to a question regarding the speculation surrounding a 28th Constitutional Amendment, said that he had “no knowledge of such a plan”.

“There is no discussion or debate in the house about it,” he said.

On December 21, the second and last day of a “national conference” held by opposition alliance TTAP, the participants had agreed that the door to dialogue must never be closed in a democracy.