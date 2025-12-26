PM Shehbaz will decide on talks once PTI clarifies its stance, says Rana Sanaullah

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would decide on talks with PTI once the opposition party clarifies its stance on negotiations.

PM Shehbaz on Tuesday extended an offer for talks with the opposition, but emphasised that dialogue between the two sides could only proceed on “legitimate matters”.

The PTI outright rejected talks with the government on the directions of party founder Imran Khan, but Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), of which the PTI is a part, stated its openness to negotiate with the government.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’, the PM’s aide stated that 85 per cent of the TTAP is made up of PTI members, who have said they will not participate in negotiations at all.

“The remaining opposition includes [TTAP chief] Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F,” Sanaullah said.

“We are hopeful that either the opposition as a whole will come to the table, or at least the 15pc who are open to talks will.”

Emphasising that the government’s goal is dialogue with the opposition, the PM’s aide said there should have been dialogue between political parties from the beginning and expressed reservations about talks with the PTI.

“On one hand, they will sit at the table, while on the other, they will prepare condemnations,” Sanaullah said.

“They will plan street agitation and a march to Islamabad. If they prepare to spread anarchy and hatred, then the law will take its course. These people (the PTI) will then run and say action is being taken against us, how can we sit at the table?”

The PM‘s aide added that if the PTI’s plan isn’t focused, then it will limit their path forward.

“Maybe once they clarify their position, they can respond to the PM’s invite,” he added.

“The offer was directly initiated by the PM. Their (the PTI’s) response, which the media finds complicated, has been received. Once we get clarification from them, the PM will make a decision, either forming a committee or meeting with them directly.”

Responsibility for talks lies with Achakzai: PTI’s Shafi Jan

The KP chief minister‘s aide on information and public relations, Shafiullah Jan, also appeared on the programme and reiterated the PTI’s stance of not engaging in negotiations with the incumbent government.

“Our strategy and stance are very clear: we will not engage in talks, because whether it be negotiations or condemnation, we want a result-oriented process,” he said.

“Imran Khan has granted responsibility in this area (talks) to Achakzai sahib and [MWM Senator] Allama Raja Nasir. You have seen that during the [TTAP’s] two-day conference, a draft was shared, and yesterday, there was a five-hour meeting where another draft was shared.”

“It clearly states that we will not start unconditional negotiations,” he emphasised.

Speaking about the conditions, he said they included a call for fresh elections under a new Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s release, and the release of senior PTI leaders and his family members.

When asked whether these conditions were PTI’s or TTAP’s, Jan reiterated that Achakzai had full responsibility for negotiations or other actions, such as mobilisation and condemnation.

“Whatever decision he makes — negotiating, condemnation, marching to Islamabad or closing KP‘s borders — will be accepted and backed by the PTI,” the CM’s aide said.

“As far as negotiations are concerned, Achakzai sahib will lead those. He has the responsibility and we will accept every decision he makes,” Jan stated.

“Additionally, we are preparing a street movement. Why can’t we negotiate and mobilise at the same time?”

The need for dialogue between the government and the opposition has been stressed as Pakistan continues to face a political crisis.

On December 21, the second and last day of a “national conference” held by opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), the participants had agreed that the door to dialogue must never be closed in a democracy.

The participants of the conference were of the opinion that in light of the ongoing national crisis, the country needed a new Charter of Democracy more than ever before.

The same day, political leaders, including ruling PML-N stalwarts, from across the spectrum called for dialogue and restraint to achieve stability in the country, saying that political confrontation was causing instability and violence.

Recently, a similar proposal was also made by five PTI leaders currently incarcerated in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail. In a letter, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed argued that dialogue was the only viable path to steer the country out of its ongoing crises.

