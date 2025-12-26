KP CM Afridi leads PTI rally at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, who arrived in Lahore earlier today with PTI leaders and workers, led a rally at Liberty Chowk in the provincial capital.

Afridi arrived in Lahore to spearhead PTI‘s plans to launch a street movement and to meet the party’s local leadership.

As of 11:43pm, PTI workers and supporters were participating in the rally, with the KP CM joining them in sloganeering. The PTI posted a video showing CM Afridi amid a crowd of supporters raising his fist and chanting slogans.

At 10:18pm, the PTI’s Lahore chapter posted a video on X showing CM Afridi leaning out of a car and sloganeering, while supporters showered his vehicle with flowers. KP Minister for Higher Education and Local Government Meena Khan Afridi could also be seen chanting slogans.

Another video posted at 10:37 showed the KP CM mingling with crowds of supporters chanting slogans. PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Noreen Khan Niazi are also present at Liberty Chowk.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja wrote in an earlier post on X at 9:32pm that he and CM Afridi were at Liberty Chowk, but the Punjab Police were “blocking their path”.

Earlier, visiting PTI members, including Meena Khan, were involved in a fracas with guards at the Punjab Assembly.

A video of the scuffle was shared by the PTI at 8:42 PM, showing pushing and shoving within a crowd that included Meena Khan, KP CM’s aide Shafiullah Jan, and guards, along with people shouting.

CM Afridi addresses PTI lawmakers in Punjab Assembly

The KP CM addressed PTI lawmakers during his visit to the Punjab Assembly, expressing gratitude to the people of Punjab for their hospitality, but highlighting his treatment by the police during the group’s journey to Lahore.

“Today, the Punjab Police were rude to our workers at Chakri Interchange, Bhera, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin,” he said. “Our workers, our parliamentarians, our leaders — they were harassed and arrested. This cannot be condemned enough.”

CM Afridi assailed the federal government for failure to handle the economy, brain drain and declining industrial growth.

“Farmers are being driven to suicide. And what are their priorities? Making sure the PTI cannot hold rallies, stopping Imran Khan from meeting his sisters and arresting our workers,” he stated.

Earlier this evening, a video shared by the PTI on X showed the CM‘s vehicle showered with flowers by party workers and supporters as he arrived at PTI leader Latif Khosa’s residence.

CM Afridi, flanked by Khosa, then addressed reporters at the latter’s residence, acknowledging party supporters who came out in support of the PTI.

“They say that Punjab‘s people do not come out. But they did because on February 8, you only had 17 seats,” he said. “Punjab’s people came out because Imran Khan had 180 seats.

“The people of Punjab and Pakistan stand with only one leader: he is sitting in Adiala jail right now and his name is Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi.”

Traders shut markets in Gulberg

Traders in Gulberg market closed down their shops, offices and business premises on Friday evening following the announcement of a PTI rally, led by KP CM Afridi at Liberty roundabout.

“On the appeal of Gulberg Traders Board—a body of 18 major markets, the shopkeepers closed down their businesses at 7pm,” the board’s chairman Sohail Sarfraz Munj said while talking to Dawn.

“No, we have closed down the shops voluntarily, keeping in view the law and order situation that may deteriorate due to the PTI rally . We took the decision after the police informed us about a possible security threat,“ said the senior trader when asked if the police had asked them to shut down.

Faisal, a property dealer at Liberty Roundabout, also confirmed the development, adding that the traders had shut their shops after receiving a message from the traders’ board president. “All shops have been closed in view of the law and order situation,” he said.

Azma Bukhari welcomes KP CM, warns against property damage

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari welcomed CM Afridi to Lahore, saying he is free to see the lights, eat local food and enjoy the city, but warned him that the use of abusive language or property damage will not be tolerated.

Talking to the media, she remarked that during his visit, former KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur was shown “the lights of Lahore” and now CM Afridi should also witness Punjab and Lahore’s beauty and progress and replicate in KP whatever positives he observes in Punjab.

Bukhari called Lahore “the Europe of Pakistan,” adding that if conditions in Peshawar are poor, visiting Lahore for learning and recreation is welcome.

She stressed that the KP CM has full permission for tourism, political or informative, but he will not be allowed to use abusive language, create unrest, or spread chaos. She further warned that bringing weapons or drugs to Lahore would not be allowed.

Referring to past protests, she said CM Afridi is “not a bigger leader than ‘Fitna Khan’ (Imran Khan)” and that the public response to protest calls during Afridi’s Lahore visit would be worse than what the PTI founder received.

Highlighting the festive atmosphere due to Christmas, Bukhari added that Liberty Market is beautifully decorated with lights and a tree, but emphasised any attempt to damage public property would not be tolerated.

Bukhari also regretted that the Lahore police contacted the KP CM’s staff today without receiving any response.

“We will extend warm hospitality to guests,” Azma Bukhari concluded. “But guests must behave like guests.”

Afridi reaches Lahore

An earlier video shared by the party at 4:33pm showed Afridi’s vehicle entering Lahore through a toll plaza, while vehicles belonging to workers and supporters were halted and the toll plaza was subsequently closed.

Speaking to reporters after crossing Ravi Toll Plaza, the CM noted that while he had been granted entry, at least seven accompanying vehicles had been stopped.

“Workers from Mandi Bahauddin were stopped from travelling to Lahore through Bhera,” he said, claiming that roads were blocked and party workers had been arrested.

A reporter informed him that media vehicles had also been denied entry.

“Democratic governments do not do things like this,” he added. When asked if he wanted to convey a message to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said, “The CM does not understand that by taking these actions, she is worsening tensions between two provinces.”

When asked about his response to claims that PTI founder Imran Khan is a “security threat”, CM Afridi replied, “My message is this: Imran Khan is a symbol of national unity and guarantees political and economic stability.”

CM Afridi is also expected to visit the Punjab Assembly during his time in the provincial capital. To that end, the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Moeen Riaz Qureshi wrote a letter to the speaker — a copy of which is available with Dawn — to prepare for the CM’s visit.

Meanwhile, the PTI posted a video on X of opposition lawmakers gathering at the Punjab Assembly to greet the KP chief minister.

“During the visit, he (CM Afridi) will hold a meeting with the opposition members and will also interact with representatives of the media. The [honourable] chief minister will remain in the Assembly until 8pm,” the letter read.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to make the necessary administrative and security arrangements for the said visit, including seating, protocol and media coordination, to ensure that the program is conducted smoothly.”

Earlier today, KP Minister Meena Khan said CM Maryam should be “ashamed for trampling on Punjab’s traditions” by blocking roads and closing down restaurants.

“I want to tell her that she cannot stop us from moving on our path or thwart our mission,” he said in a video posted by the party on X. “This is only practice, but the full match is coming.”

Moreover, the CM’s aide on information and public relations Shafiullah Jan said that the “tsunami” would reach Lahore, despite “hurdles” he claimed were placed to stop the PTI march.

“We are crossing these hurdles and moving forward. The convoy is moving. When we reach Lahore, God willing, Section 804 will be in place,“ he said, referring to Imran’s prisoner number.

According to an update posted on PTI’’s official X account at 2:24pm, the KP CM had reached Bhera by then in Punjab.

PTI Punjab chief organiser Aliya Hamza Malik had earlier said that CM Afridi, his cabinet members and members of the provincial assembly would make their first stop in Punjab at Bhera during their journey to Lahore.

She had asked ticket-holders and party office-bearers from the Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin divisions to welcome Afridi at that location.

An update shared by PTI‘s Central Punjab account at 1pm said that CM Afridi’s convoy had reached Chakri at the time after making its way through “blockades by police ”.

Another post on the account said policemen in large numbers had been deployed at the site.

Sharing a video, where PTI supporters were seen engaging with police, the party alleged that law enforcers had tried to block the CM’s convoy from moving forward at Chakri Interchange.

The PTI also alleged that police arrested scores of party leaders and workers late on Thursday night.

“The Punjab government is scared to the extent that police began carrying out raids on Thursday night and picked hundreds of party workers,” stated PTI MPA Farrukh Javed Moon in a video message.

Instead, he said, the Punjab government should act democratically and welcome the KP CM.

Sohail Afridi on Thursday had said that the PTI would launch a street movement in line with the directives of its founder, Imran Khan, with “full force”.

Meanwhile, Malik had said that the PTI would follow party founder Imran Khan’s directives to launch a “mass protest movement” in Pakistan’s largest province by population.

She said it would be a “historic moment” to convert Lahore’s main boulevard into a march for the release of Khan.