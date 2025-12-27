Website review : Rejected!

As the year ends, most of us start thinking about everything that happened, all the little wins, the big fails and the stuff we didn’t do. It hits how often life throws rejection our way. Sometimes you don’t get that opportunity, or even just a simple yes when you hoped for it. But that’s okay, this is what life is all about, rejection and acceptance. However, if you are feeling a bit down about something that didn’t go well in your life, you need to read others’ experiences and learn from them, and that’s exactly the idea of this website, www.rejected.us.

As the name suggests, Rejected.us is a straightforward website with a unique but powerful idea, ‘rejection’ — something everyone faces in life, but here they can share. Yes, the site collects stories of people who were turned down for jobs, opportunities or projects, yet went on to achieve great success later on in their lives.

You won’t find any long motivational speeches, advice or lengthy articles; it’s more like a collection of real-life reminders, with people’s names, their current status and their stories about how that rejection turned their lives upside down, but despite it all, they embraced it as normal and took it as a stepping stone on their path to success.

The layout is very simple, with no ads to distract you. Just scroll through a list of short, easy-to-read stories about people’s journeys from rejection to achievement.

I think the site works best at this time of year, when you’re recollecting past mistakes and making goals for the future, and all you really need is reassurance and encouragement.

So get a dose of positivity and a reminder that life is all about learning from experiences and keep moving forward!

Visit: https://rejected.us/

Published in Dawn, Young World, December 27th, 2025