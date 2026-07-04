Origami: pushing paper to its limits

Illustration by Gazein Khan

If you have one piece of paper and someone challenges you, “Build me a dragon. Use no scissors, no glue and no tape. Just do it by folding,” you might wonder, “Is this really possible?” And the answer is “Yes”, it absolutely is.

Hundreds of scales, wings and claws can all be created from one flat square, without cutting, without glue and without using extra paper. Welcome to the art of folding paper — origami.

You’ve probably folded something already: a boat, a paper plane, or that fortune-teller game where you pick a number and unfold a secret. Most of us have tried one of these at some point in our lives.

So yes, with one simple rule, one sheet of paper and only folds, you enter the world of origami. And with just that one rule, amazingly, people have built things that look as though they came out of a 3D printer rather than human hands. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find origami hiding inside maths, engineering, hospitals and even satellites floating in space. So today, let’s unfold the folds and learn about this amazing art.

From ancient traditions to modern engineering, origami has travelled across centuries and continents to become one of the world’s most fascinating art forms. Explore the surprising journey of origami beyond the craft table

So, where did this actually start?

In Japanese, “ori” means fold and “kami” means paper. In Chinese, it is called zhezhi (folded paper).

Paper was invented in China. By the sixth century, Buddhist monks had brought paper from China to Japan. From there, it spread across the world over the centuries, first through Asia, then the Islamic world and finally Europe.

When paper-making reached Japan, craftsmen developed a sturdier type of paper that was not only smooth, but also able to hold crisp creases. That is where origami was refined into the structured art form we know and study today.

So the honest version is this: China gave the world paper. Folding probably began wherever paper arrived. There is evidence that a paper-folding tradition also existed in Spain around the same time, brought by the Moors, with no connection to what was happening in Asia. Three different places, the same idea, and no “group chat” between them.

Another interesting fact is that paper was once expensive. In fact, it was a luxury, not a school supply. As a result, paper folding was reserved for ceremonies, gifts and religious occasions. Centuries later, when paper became affordable, ordinary people finally had access to it, and folding gradually turned into a popular hobby.

The science behind folding

Origami requires your full attention. Your hands and eyes have to work together on every fold. Once you begin folding, you stop thinking about everything else. That is called focused attention. Nobody has to tell you to “clear your mind”, because it happens naturally as you concentrate on making the next crease correctly. Practise enough, and your hand-eye coordination quietly improves without you even noticing.

Research has shown that paper folding can help reduce anxiety in children, teenagers, adults and the elderly — basically everyone. Hospitals and rehabilitation centres even use it for this very reason.

And for your fingers, origami is literally a gym. Every twist, turn and press works the joints and muscles in your fingers. This is exactly why physical rehabilitation centres use it. People recovering from hand injuries or strokes are sometimes handed a square of paper instead of a grip exerciser because folding encourages small, deliberate hand movements without feeling like a boring exercise.

Illustration by Gazein Khan

Maths hiding inside every fold

There is an entire field of study called computational origami, which combines mathematics and computer science to understand how paper can be folded using geometry, algorithms and graph theory.

These calculations help engineers design objects that fold into the smallest possible space. They also determine how many layers can be folded together and which shapes are physically possible.

Origami in everyday life

Look around, many everyday things around us follow origami principles. Take the airbag in a car. It is folded into a tiny space and has to burst open in exactly the right direction within milliseconds. That only works because of how it is folded.

The same idea is used in foldable furniture, camping tables, portable stools and collapsible chairs. They fold flat, making them easy to carry and store.

Gift boxes, takeaway cartons and those silicone travel cups that squash down, all collapse because of folding patterns borrowed from origami.

Even modern stadiums use these ideas. Have you seen those enormous retractable roofs that slide open on match day? Those are based on origami mechanisms.

One of the most famous examples is the Miura fold, invented by Japanese astrophysicist Koryo Miura. A huge solar panel folds down small enough to fit inside a rocket, then unfolds once the satellite reaches space.

Medicine uses origami too. Tiny mesh tubes called stents are compressed into a small size, travel through blood vessels and then expand to keep them open. Some artificial heart valves are folded into a thin tube, guided to the heart and unfolded during surgery, avoiding the need for a large incision.

Then there is robotics. Researchers are developing robots that begin as flat sheets and fold themselves into working machines. One day, they might crawl through rubble after disasters or perform surgery too delicate for human hands.

Origami pioneers

Akira Yoshizawa: He pioneered the technique of wet-folding. A Japanese artist, Yoshizawa is widely credited with transforming origami from a simple craft into a respected art form during the twentieth century. Before him, folding mostly involved repeating rigid traditional patterns passed down through generations.

He created thousands of original designs and introduced a whole new way of explaining folds through the arrows and dotted lines still used in instruction sheets.

Sadako Sasaki: A young girl from Hiroshima, Sasaki was exposed to radiation from the atomic bombing during World War II. While in hospital, she folded paper cranes, inspired by the Japanese belief that anyone who folds a thousand cranes will be granted a wish.

Although she did not survive, her story touched people around the world. The paper crane became a symbol of peace, hope and healing. Even today, people fold and send thousands of cranes to memorials in her honour.

Robert Lang: A physicist by training, Lang left his research career to pursue origami full-time. What made his work extraordinary was the way he combined physics with this ancient art. He created astonishingly detailed insects with individually folded legs and antennae, all from a single uncut square of paper.

His work played a major role in convincing engineers and scientists that origami could solve real-world problems.

Who would have thought that a simple paper fold could inspire inventions that save lives, explore space and solve engineering challenges? It was never just about paper. It was about what people discovered they could do with it.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026