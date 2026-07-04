A pain worth holding on to

This is with reference to the story “A pain worth holding on to” by Maryam Siddiqui (YW, May 23).

The story had a powerful message about gratitude, healing and learning to cherish memories instead of being consumed by loss.

I really love all the stories published in Young World as they are always meaningful.

Sana Fayyaz,

Rawalpindi

II

The story “A pain worth holding on to” was very inspiring. As someone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, I could relate to the narrator’s struggle with grief and unanswered questions.

The conversation between the characters was very impactful as it encouraged readers to look at their hardships from a different perspective. The story reminds us that while some losses never fully disappear, the memories attached to them can become a source of strength rather than sorrow.

Usman Khalid,

Mardan

The splendour of serendipity

This concerns the article “The splendour of serendipity” by Rayyan Jamail (YW, May 23).

It was a fascinating and highly informative article about world’s most important inventions and discoveries that happened accidentally. I was particularly interested to learn about the origin of the ATM and how a simple everyday problem inspired a solution that millions of people use today.

Muneeb Ahmed,

Sahiwal

From Bakra Mandi to your home

This is regarding the cover article “From Bakra Mandi to your home” by Benazir Raz (YW, May 23).

The article encouraged readers to look at Eidul Azha from the perspective of the sacrificial animals. While many of us enjoy bringing animals home and spending time with them, we often forget that they may be frightened and stressed by the unfamiliar environment.

The article served as an important reminder that kindness and compassion towards animals are essential teachings of Islam.

Fatima Saleem,

Rahim Yar Khan

II

The article “From Bakra Mandi to your home” by Benazir Raz, highlighted several issues people rarely think about, such as the stress animals face during transport and the dangers of treating sacrificial animals as entertainment. I appreciated the emphasis on responsible behaviour and proper animal care in accordance with Islamic teachings. It was both informative and thought-provoking.

Hammad Iqbal,

Karachi

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 4th, 2026