Senior lawyer passes away

PESHAWAR: Senior lawyer of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Abdul Rauf Rohaila passed away here on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His funeral will be held today (Friday) at 11am at his residence here at 180-B Shami Road.

The deceased was father of Barrister Adnan Saboor Rohaila and father-in-law of Peshawar High Court Registrar Muhammad Zeb Khan.

The deceased was well-versed in corporate, banking, civil and constitutional law.

Mr Rohaila was also a prominent social figure and had recently been elected as the president of Abaseen Arts Council.

He was also an active member of Rotary International and had served against different posts there.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2025