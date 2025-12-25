Privatisation of PIA welcomed

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and American Business Council (ABC) have welcomed the successful privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) through a competitive bidding process.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat, in a statement, said: “Arif Habib Consortium’s winning bid of Rs135 billion marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to streamline its state-owned enterprises.”

Hailing the government’s decision, he said this privatisation deal is a beacon of hope for Pakistan’s economic revival. “We believe that the new ownership will bring much-needed expertise, investment and efficiency to PIA, enhancing its competitiveness in the global aviation industry,” he added.

He said the RCCI was optimistic that the successful transaction would pave the way for the privatisation of other loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs), injecting much-needed capital into the national exchequer and promoting economic growth.

“We hope the privatisation process will be completed soon, and the government will expedite the privatisation of other bleeding SOEs to alleviate the burden on the economy,” Shaukat added.

The RCCI also commended the government’s efforts to create a conducive business environment and welcomed further reforms to attract domestic and foreign investment.

President of the American Business Council (ABC) Akram Wali Muhammad also welcomed the Pakistani government’s decision to proceed with the privatisation of PIA, terming it a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts toward structural reforms and economic stabilisation.

He congratulated the government on its demonstrated commitment to privatising loss-making state-owned enterprises, noting that such measures are essential for improving fiscal discipline, enhancing efficiency, and restoring investor confidence.

He further emphasised that consistent reforms, coupled with policies that promote ease of doing business, will enable both foreign and local businesses to expand their operations and contribute more effectively to Pakistan’s economic uplift. He encouraged the government to continue this reform path by introducing further facilitative measures that support private sector growth and investment.

The ABC president also congratulated the Arif Habib Group Consortium on successfully winning the bid for PIA and extended best wishes to them in their efforts to revive the national carrier.

He expressed confidence that professional management and strategic investment would help restore PIA’s legacy and operational excellence.

The American Business Council reiterates its support for reforms that promote transparency, competitiveness, and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2025