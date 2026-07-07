E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Thalassemic girl who enjoyed day-long DC protocol passes away

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Muneeba Maqsood
Muneeba Maqsood

TAXILA: Muneeba Maqsood, the courageous young thalassemia warrior who etched her name into the 122-year history of Attock by becoming its first-ever honorary deputy commissioner for a day, on Monday passed away after a lifelong battle with the life-threatening blood disorder.

For years, Muneeba silently fought the battle against thalassemia. Endless blood transfusions, repeated hospital visits and physical suffering had become part of her daily life, yet they never succeeded in breaking her spirit. She continued to smile, dream and inspire everyone around her, proving that courage is measured not by physical strength but by the determination to keep hope alive against impossible odds.

Recognising the extraordinary courage of the young girl and determined to turn her cherished dream into reality, the Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza appointed Muneeba as the honorary deputy commissioner for a day.

Her passing has cast a pall of gloom over Attock. Social workers, government officials, civil society representatives and ordinary citizens have expressed profound grief, remembering Muneeba not as a victim of illness but as a symbol of extraordinary resilience whose smile defeated despair even in the darkest moments.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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