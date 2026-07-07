F-7 residents oppose CDA park project on Faisal Avenue greenbelt

ISLAMABAD: The residents of F-7 have opposed Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) move to set up a new park named after Zaheeruddin Mohammad Babur, involving a concrete structure, monument and eatery shops on a greenbelt of the sector along Faisal Avenue. Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, President of the F-7 Mohalla Committee Dr Afzal Malik, General Secretary Ali Bukhari, Khawaja Yasin and others demanded that all construction activities involving permanent “illegal structure on the F-7/1 greenbelt must stop immediately and existing unauthorised concrete encroachment must be dismantled and the land be restored to its original state.”

They warned that converting green areas into concrete structures would worsen environmental pollution and increase the risks associated with climate change.

They demanded that the proposed memorial in F-7 should not be built at the cost of green spaces and the natural environment. Instead, they urged the authorities to select an alternative location for such a project.

After press conference by residents, CDA chairman seeks complete details of project, says official

A park project, which has library, gym, swings, rides, a restaurant (coffee shop), is being executed on greenbelt of F-7 along Faisal Avenue and Blue Area, which according to CDA officials is 72 metre wide and around one kilometer long.

A statute of Mughal Emperor Zaheeruddin Mohammad Babur is also part of the project. The project is being funded and executed by Uzbekistan in collaboration with the CDA. Officials said after base work, the project was halted a few days ago when the residents showed their concerns.

Sources in the CDA said the civic agency approval of the project last year. They said that CDA Chairman Sohail Ashraf soon after the press conference of the concerned citizens sought complete details of the project.

Islamabad is a planned city and in every sector and sub-sectors there are planned parks, but despite this CDA allowed setting up of the park on the planned greenbelt.

Earlier, the participants of the press conference suggested that if the intention was to construct a memorial symbolising friendship with friendly countries, it should be built at a university, educational institution, or another suitable public place where students and the general public can better appreciate and understand its significance. They said that greenbelts should be preserved. The establishment of icecream parlours, coffee shops and other commercial activities at this place or at any other park would increase traffic, noise, smoke, and carbon emissions, which could negatively affect both the environment and public health.

They stated that clean air and clean water are fundamental human necessities, and therefore environmental protection should be given top priority in all development projects. They urged the government and relevant authorities to consult environmental experts, citizens and civil society before making such decisions.

Responding to a question, the speakers said that although various environmental taxes and levies are collected in the name of environmental protection, it is essential to ensure transparency in the use of these funds and to spend them on genuinely environment-friendly projects.

They added that they intended to join hands with environmental organisations, citizens’ groups and civil society to launch a public awareness campaign aimed at ensuring the protection of Islamabad’s green areas.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026