Jaffar Express attack averted in Balochistan’s Nasirabad

Ali Jan Mangi Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 08:35am
A train stands at a railway station in Quetta on March 12. — AFP
DERA MURAD JAMALI: Security forces foiled an attempt to target Jaffar Express by recovering a bomb planted on a railway track in Nasirabad district on Saturday.

Police officials said unidentified individuals had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the track in the Nuttal area of Nasir­abad. Upon receiving information about the device, police and Frontier Corps personnel rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

The bomb disposal squad also reached the location and safely defused the IED, Nasir­abad SSP Ghulam Sarwar Bhaou said. He added that the attackers wanted to target the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express, but timely action saved the train from a potential blast.

Trains halted in Jacobabad

Meanwhile, the Jaffar Express arriving from Peshawar to Quetta and the Bolan Mail coming from Karachi were stopped at Jacobabad Railway Station due to security reasons.

According to railway officials, both trains were halted on Saturday at Jacobabad to ensure the safety of passengers. Authorities are assessing the situation, and services will be resumed once conditions are deemed secure.

Railway officials further stated that the Chaman Express, scheduled to run from Quetta to Chaman today (Sunday), has also been cancelled.

Saleem Shahid in Quetta also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

Pakistan

