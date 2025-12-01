Train service from Quetta restored

QUETTA: Train services have been restored bet­ween Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar after railway authorities repaired the track damaged in a blast carried out by unknown armed men the other day.

A senior Pakistan Rai­lways official told Dawn that the damaged section of the track was repaired within three hours, and all trains had reached Quetta.

“All trains have dep­arted for their destinations on time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has decided to enhance security for passenger trains, tracks, and stations across Balochistan, and has begun trials to install jammers on Jaffar Express.

Additionally, 150 more Railway Police personnel have been requisitioned for the Quetta division, says Divisional Supe­rintendent Imran Hayat.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025