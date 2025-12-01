E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Train service from Quetta restored

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 1, 2025
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of Balochistan on March 12. — AFP/File
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a railway station in the Sibi district of Balochistan on March 12. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: Train services have been restored bet­ween Quetta, Karachi and Peshawar after railway authorities repaired the track damaged in a blast carried out by unknown armed men the other day.

A senior Pakistan Rai­lways official told Dawn that the damaged section of the track was repaired within three hours, and all trains had reached Quetta.

“All trains have dep­arted for their destinations on time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has decided to enhance security for passenger trains, tracks, and stations across Balochistan, and has begun trials to install jammers on Jaffar Express.

Additionally, 150 more Railway Police personnel have been requisitioned for the Quetta division, says Divisional Supe­rintendent Imran Hayat.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

US asylum freeze
Updated 05 Dec, 2025

US asylum freeze

IT is clear that the Trump administration is using last week’s shooting incident, in which two National Guard...
Colours of Basant
05 Dec, 2025

Colours of Basant

THE mood in Lahore is unmistakably festive as the city prepares for Basant’s colourful kites to once again dot the...
Karachi’s death holes
05 Dec, 2025

Karachi’s death holes

THE lidless manholes in Karachi lay bare the failure of the city administration to provide even the bare necessities...
Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe