Boy dies after falling into open manhole

Our Correspondent Published December 7, 2025 Updated December 7, 2025 06:13am
BAHAWALPUR: An uncovered manhole of an underground sewerage line claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy in Dhanote town near Lodhran city on Saturday.

Taking note of the boy’s death, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the transfer of Lodhran Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir.

Dawn learnt that Rehan, a prep student, went to a nearby market along with his father, Allah Rakha, to buy some edibles. After buying him edibles, his father sent him to the house as he had to make some other purchases from the bazaar.

On his way back home, the boy fell into an open manhole, which according to the Rescue 122 media coordinator was about 20-foot deep.

On an emergency call, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out the boy after half an hour’s struggle.

After CPR, they shifted him to the Lodhran DHQ Hospital where he could not survive. This sent a wave of shock among the locals.

Lodhran civil and police administration rushed to the scene and later hospital.

The boy’s funeral prayers were joined by officials including DPO retired Capt Ali Bin Tariq.

Lodhran Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Liquat Ali Gilani told Dawn by phone that the Dhanote-Kahror Pacca road was under construction and underground sewerage system was being laid where several manholes had not yet been covered by the contractor.

He said that both contractor Haji Muhammad and district council Lodhran’s senior sub-engineer Tariq Mahmood had been booked by police for alleged negligence. Both were yet to be arrested.

The ADC said district council chief officer Rao Muhammad Ali had been surrendered to his parent department, the local government. He said the Lodhran district administration had recommended to the LG department to suspend him with immediate effect for further action against him.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed her heartfelt condolences to Rehan’s family.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2025

