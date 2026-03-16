E-Paper | March 16, 2026

In letter to CJP, jailed PTI leaders seek early hearing of appeals pending before LHC ‘for last 8 months’

Rana Bilal Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 03:42pm
This photo collage shows (clockwise) PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Ejaz Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV/Insaf.pk/INP/File
This photo collage shows (clockwise) PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema and Ejaz Chaudhry. — DawnNewsTV/Insaf.pk/INP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: Several jailed PTI leaders have written to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, seeking the early hearing of appeals against their convictions in a May 9 riots case, it emerged on Monday.

On July 22, 2025, a Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sentenced Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and others to 10 years in prison in a case related to violence on Sherpao Bridge.

In the letter — a copy of which is available with Dawn — Rashid, Cheema, Rasheed and Chaudhry contended that despite being “law-abiding citizens of Pakistan”, their constitutional rights had been “trampled” upon as they continued to suffer “political victimisation”.

“We have been languishing in jail for the last 34 months,” the letter stated.

Recalling the July 2025 sentences, the leaders said they had submitted appeals against their convictions before the Lahore High Court (LHC) since their sentencing. “[However,] for the last eight months, our appeals and suspensions have not been heard.”

The leaders recalled that their lawyer had “submitted a petition three months back for an early hearing, but to no avail”.

“Our families have been running from pillar to post without any response,” the letter read.

The incarcerated leaders stressed that “justice delayed was justice denied”, appealing to the CJP to issue instructions to the LHC for hearing the appeals “as soon as possible”.

“We are appealing to you for our constitutional rights,” the leaders said, addressing CJP Afridi.

“Sir, as you expedited the court regarding our trial and early disposal, please expedite our appeals and suspension order also,” the letter concluded.

The state had launched a crackdown against PTI founder Imran and his party in the wake of the May 9 riots in 2023, filing several other cases against them.

In the case of these jailed politicians, Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of ransacking and burning public property at Sherpao Bridge in the Cantonment area during the protests.

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Rana Bilal is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn News (TV) with over nine years of experience covering legal affairs, justice-sector developments, and environmental issues. He can be found on X at @ranabilaldawn.

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe