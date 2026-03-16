E-Paper | March 16, 2026

KSE-100 plunges over 4,000 points amid oil price surge

Business Desk Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 03:25pm
In this file photo, orkers clean a glass facade of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Islamabad on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, orkers clean a glass facade of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Islamabad on December 3, 2018. — Reuters/File
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Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index slipped 4,687.50 points to close in the red on Monday, marking a turbulent start to the week as selling pressure returned to the market.

The index shed 3.05 per cent from its previous close of 153,866.16 points.

During the session, the benchmark touched an intraday high of 153,943.69 points and fell to a low of 148,747.72 points, reflecting persistent downward pressure throughout the day.

The sharp decline follows the index’s seventh consecutive week of losses, with geopolitical uncertainty and weak investor sentiment continuing to weigh on Pakistani equities.

Analysts at Topline Securities noted that the market remained under pressure for most of the trading session, with the index largely trading in negative territory as investors adopted a cautious stance amid ongoing volatility in international oil prices.

The recent surge in oil prices was triggered by US-Israel aggression against Iran, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

The disruption has raised concerns about energy supply and inflationary pressures for oil-importing economies, including Pakistan.

Market activity remained relatively subdued, reflecting limited investor participation. Total traded volume for the session stood at 298 million shares, while the overall traded value was recorded at Rs20.8 billion.

Among major index-heavy constituents, Fauji Fertilizer Company, United Bank Limited, Engro Holdings, Hub Power Company, and Habib Bank Limited emerged as the key laggards, collectively dragging the benchmark index down by approximately 1,881 points during the session.

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