Over 820 get degrees at 12th convocation of Sukkur IBA University

Waseem Shamsi Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
MERITORIOUS graduates display their medals at the convocation on Friday.--Dawn
SUKKUR: Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah commended the graduates, medalists and research scholars at the 12th convocation of Sukkur IBA University held on its main campus on Friday.

He also awarded degrees to some of the 826 successful graduates on the occasion.

Nasir Shah was the chief guest whereas Dr Ishrat Husain, former dean & director of IBA Karachi, and Prince Hassan Ali Khan were the guests of honour of the event, presided over by the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh.

The minister praised the VC’s leadership for ensuring academic excellence, stability and reforms, and honoured the contributions of late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui in establishing the varsity.

Highlighting the varsity’s journey towards global recognition — marked by AACSB Accreditation, strong standing in THE Impact Rankings, national accreditations, inclusive scholarships and research growth — he reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to strengthening higher education, including a significant Rs40 billion allocation to the provincial HEC.

In his address of welcome, Vice Chancellor Prof Asif Shaikh congratulated the graduating class and highlighted the landmark achievements of the university.

He acknowledged the 410 graduates participating in person, including 31 medalists and five PhD scholars, among the 826 eligible graduates.

He paid tribute to the founding vice chancellor, late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, whose legacy of merit, integrity and inclusive opportunity laid the foundation for Sukkur IBA University’s transformation from a modest two-room set-up into a globally-recognised institution.

He expressed gratitude to Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, the Government of Sindh and the Sindh Higher Education Commission for their unwavering support and investment in higher education.

On the occasion, Dr Ishrat Husain in his message extended heartfelt congratulations to all graduates, medalists and PhD scholars as well as their families while paying rich tribute to the vision and values of late Prof Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui.

He urged the graduates to uphold discipline, merit, professionalism and ethical conduct — hallmarks of Sukkur IBA University’s reputation.

Mr Hasan Ali Khan acknowledged the sacrifices of their parents and described Sukkur IBA University as a true blessing. Reflecting on the university’s remarkable journey, he praised the vision of late Prof Siddiqui and commended Prof Asif Ahmed Shaikh for continuing his legacy.

This year degrees were conferred in a wide range of disciplines including business administration, agri business, accounting & finance, economics, computer science, software engineering, electrical engineering, education, mathematics, physical education, computer systems engineering and media & communication.

A total of 826 students graduated, including 766 undergraduates — among them 43 graduates from Kandhkot and 13 from Mirpurkhas — and 60 postgraduate students, with five PhD scholars. Exceptional performers were recognised with 16 gold, 10 silver, and five bronze medals.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

