CANCER CARE: Cancer patients in Balochistan often experience delayed diagnosis and insufficient treatment, forcing many to seek medical care in other provinces. When it comes to the deadly cancer, there is limited access to healthcare facilities, lack of awareness and inadequate treatment resources. The govern-ment must prioritise establishing specialised cancer treatment centres, improving healthcare infrastructure, and promoting awareness programmes. Investment in healthcare professionals and equipment is crucial. Awareness campaigns can also help in early detection and prevention. The authorities should address the crisis, ensuring that no patient suffers due to lack of quality healthcare.

Javeria Habib

Turbat

TRAFFIC JAMS: Every day, long traffic jams on Murree Road, Asghar Mall Road, Iran Road and Peshawar Road as well as around Committee Chowk and Saddar cause great trouble to commuters. Being a student, I often get late for my university because of these traffic jams. The main reasons are poor traffic control, damaged and broken roads, encroachments and careless driving. On Murree Road, many drivers break all sorts of traffic rules which makes the situation even worse. The authorities should manage traffic, repair damaged roads, remove encroachments and ensure strict law-enforcement.

Mirza Ghuffran Baig

Rawalpindi

PEDESTRIAN BRIDGE: The NASTP building on Shahrea Faisal is a remarkable, state-of-the-art facility, but it has two issues that require immediate attention. First, the absence of a pedestrian bridge in front of NASTP poses serious challenges for the employees as they are compelled to use a distant pedestrian bridge. Second, the unavailability of a nearby U-turn, which means vehicles are forced to travel long distances, resulting in traffic congestion, inconvenience and unnecessary fuel consumption. A designated U-turn or controlled entry point is urgently needed. The authorities concerned should address these matters on a priority basis.

Yaqub Lodhi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025