Interior minister hands extradition requests to UK envoy

• Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja are wanted in Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi tells Jane Marriott

• Balochistan govt to approach Interpol for red notices against leaders of banned outfits living abroad

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met United Kingdom High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Thursday, where he handed over the extradition papers for former prime minister’s aide Shahzad Akbar and YouTuber Adil Raja.

According to a statement released by the interior ministry, Mr Naqvi held a meeting with Ms Marriott in Islamabad, where they discussed Pakistan-UK relations, security cooperation, and issues of mutual interest.

They also discussed the return of Pakistanis illegally residing in the UK, it added.

While Pakistan does not have a formal extradition treaty with the UK, both countries do have an agreement in place whereby London can repatriate Pakistani nationals involved in crimes and violating immigration laws.

“The extradition papers for Akbar and Raja from the government of Pakistan were handed over [to Ms Marriott],” the statement said.

“Both individuals are wanted in Pakistan. They should be handed over to Pakistan immediately,” Mr Naqvi was quoted as saying.

He also provided evidence against Pakistani citizens who were spreading propaganda, the statement read. “I fully believe in freedom of expression, but fake news is a problem for every country,” he said.

“No country can allow slander and defamation against state institutions from those sitting abroad,” the minister added.

Mr Naqvi also said that Pakistan would welcome British cooperation for the return of those involved in “spreading propaganda” against the country.

The statement further said that the interior ministry had initiated the extradition process through the foreign affairs ministry.

Red notices

Separately, the Balochistan government on Thursday decided to pursue international legal action against leaders and senior commanders of banned organisations residing abroad by approaching Interpol for red notices, and also announced that it would launch a crackdown on 300 identified terrorists.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

During the briefing, officials informed the participants that comprehensive documentary evidence was available, including communication records, financial transactions, and operational links between foreign-based terrorist leaders and their local facilitators.

It was decided that prosecution of cases against the leadership of banned groups including the Balochistan Liberation Army, Baloch Republican Army, Balochistan Liberation Front, United Baloch Army, Baloch Revolution Group and Lashkar-i-Balochistan would be fast-tracked, compiling all evidence in accordance with international legal standards.

The CM said the crackdown would target both local facilitators and commanders operating from abroad.

He instructed the home department to activate the specialised cell set up under the plan, enforce new anti-terrorism laws, and compile a complete list of leaders and facilitators, ensuring that evidence became part of the official record.

He added that the provincial government would present the evidence at international forums to initiate strong legal action.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025