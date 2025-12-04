Abdullah hits ton as Karachi Blues gain substantial lead in QAT final

KARACHI BLUES’ opener Abdullah Fazal celebrates after completing the century against Sialkot during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.—Courtesy PCB

LAHORE: Abdullah Fazal struck a superb century to put Karachi Blues firmly in control of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final, giving his side a commanding 276-run second-innings lead against Sialkot on the third day of the decider at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Karachi closed the day at 202-1 in 64 overs, with Abdullah unbeaten on 104 off 200 balls (11 fours) and Haroon Arshad providing solid support with 55 not out off 145 deliveries.

The pair added an unbroken 149-run stand, coming together at 53-1 after Saad Baig’s dismissal two overs before lunch.

Abdullah, the left-handed opener who had scored 88 in the first innings, reached his half-century off 91 balls before raising his second first-class hundred late in the final session, facing 193 deliveries in the process. Haroon, who began the season with a century on debut, completed his maiden first-class fifty off 128 balls.

Earlier, Karachi Blues needed just 65 balls in the morning session to wrap up Sialkot’s first innings, taking the last four wickets for 31 runs to bowl out the defending champions for 266 in 71.5 overs, securing a 74-run lead.

Pacers Saqib Khan and Mohammad Umar were the chief destroyers, returning identical figures of 4-79 from 23.5 and 24 overs, respectively.

Sialkot, resuming at 235-6, lost Hamza Nazar (64 off 126, eight fours) in the 65th over when he edged Umar to Haroon at gully, ending a valuable 75-run seventh-wicket stand that had lifted the total from 170-6 to 245-7.

Hasan Ali’s brisk 41 off 43 balls, studded with three fours and two sixes, was cut short in the next over when wicket-keeper Saad Baig claimed his 24th catch of the tournament.

Usama Mir and Hasnain perished soon after, both attempting big hits and finding fielders at mid-on and short midwicket.

Karachi reached lunch at 55-1, with Saad departing for a fluent 31 off 39 balls (four fours). His knock also made him the first batter to cross 1,000 runs in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season since Mohammad Hurraira achieved the feat in 2022-23.

Saad edged Hasnain, the ball deflecting off Abdullah Shafique at second slip before being taken by Usama at first slip, breaking the opening stand.

With Abdullah and Haroon immovable through the remainder of the day, Karachi Blues tightened their hold on the final, setting up an imposing position heading into day four.

Scores in brief:

Karachi Blues lead by 276 runs against Sialkot.

KARACHI BLUES 340 in 81.2 overs (Abdullah Fazal 88, Usman Khan 82; Mohammad Ali 4-79, Mohammad Hasnain 2-70) and 202-1 in 64 overs (Abdullah Fazal 104 not out, Haroon Arshad 55 not out); SIALKOT 266 in 71.5 overs (Mohsin Riaz 71, Hamza Nazar 64; Saqib Khan 4-79, Mohammad Umar 4-79)

