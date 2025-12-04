E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Leverkusen snatch away win at Dortmund

Reuters Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
DORTMUND: Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza celebrates after scoring during the German Cup round-of-16 match against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park.—AFP
DORTMUND: Bayer Leverkusen ended Borussia Dortmund’s long unbeaten home record on Tuesday as Ibrahim Maza’s first-half goal meant they advanced to the German Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 victory.

Dortmund had not lost at home since early March, and beat Leverkusen 2-1 away on Saturday in the Bundesliga, but were undone by hesitant defending that allowed the 20-year-old Maza to score in the 34th minute in their round-of-16 tie.

Leverkusen had the ball in the goal a second time in the 62nd minute but Martin Terrier’s side-footed effort was ruled out for offside.

Leverkusen are joined in the last eight by RB Leipzig after they overcame conceding an early penalty to FC Magdeburg to post a comfortable 3-1 home victory. Christoph Baumgartner scored twice for Leipzig.

Supporters kept silent at both matches for the first 12 minutes as they continue to protest proposed changes to security measures around German football matches.

Earlier on Tuesday, Louis Oppie squeezed in a low shot seven minutes from time to hand St Pauli a 2-1 away win over Borussia Moenchengladbach in their cup tie.

In the clash of second-tier clubs, Hertha Berlin’s 16-year-old Kennet Eichhorn became the youngest scorer in post-war German Cup history as he contributed the third goal in a 6-1 thumping of Kaiserslautern.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

