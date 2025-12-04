Driver killed in attack on PPP Dera leader’s hujra

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the hujra of PPP leader and former Daraban tehsil councillor Asif Iqbal Lothani, killing his driver on Wednesday. Mr Lothani was injured in the attack, police said.

An official said unidentified militants opened fire on the PPP leader’s hujra in Daraban Kalan, critically injuring Mr Lothani and his driver, Jumma Khan. They were shifted to the Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital, where Jumma Khan succumbed to his injuries.

Police reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed sorrow over the attack and sought a detailed report from senior officials.

He directed the provincial health authorities to ensure that Mr Lothani received full medical care without delay. The governor also extended condolences to the family of the slain driver, praying for elevation of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, in Upper South Waziristan, unidentified assailants ambushed a police patrol in Tiarza tehsil on Wednesday, injuring an official.

District police officer Arshad Khan said the police party, led by SHO Qadar Khan, included three constables and one Special Branch official.

He said an exchange of fire took place, resulting in injuries to Imam Hussain, the Special Branch official. He was shifted to a health facility.

In another development, unidentified gunmen shot and injured a truck driver and took away his vehicle towards an unknown location in Bannu on Wednesday.

A police official said the incident occurred on Miramshah Road in the Masoomabad area.

The official identified the injured driver as Sadaqat, 41.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025