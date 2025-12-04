E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Driver killed in attack on PPP Dera leader’s hujra

Dawn Report Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified assailants opened fire on the hujra of PPP leader and former Daraban tehsil councillor Asif Iqbal Lothani, killing his driver on Wednesday. Mr Lothani was injured in the attack, police said.

An official said unidentified militants opened fire on the PPP leader’s hujra in Daraban Kalan, critically injuring Mr Lothani and his driver, Jumma Khan. They were shifted to the Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital, where Jumma Khan succumbed to his injuries.

Police reached the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed sorrow over the attack and sought a detailed report from senior officials.

He directed the provincial health authorities to ensure that Mr Lothani received full medical care without delay. The governor also extended condolences to the family of the slain driver, praying for elevation of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, in Upper South Waziristan, unidentified assailants ambushed a police patrol in Tiarza tehsil on Wednesday, injuring an official.

District police officer Arshad Khan said the police party, led by SHO Qadar Khan, included three constables and one Special Branch official.

He said an exchange of fire took place, resulting in injuries to Imam Hussain, the Special Branch official. He was shifted to a health facility.

In another development, unidentified gunmen shot and injured a truck driver and took away his vehicle towards an unknown location in Bannu on Wednesday.

A police official said the incident occurred on Miramshah Road in the Masoomabad area.

The official identified the injured driver as Sadaqat, 41.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe