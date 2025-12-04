DC orders provision of facilities at bus stand

LAKKI MARWAT: Karak deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar took serious notice of poor cleanliness conditions and unavailability of basic facilities at the bus stand in Sabirabad town and directed the relevant officials to improve the state of affairs and share progress with his administration.

The directions were issued during a surprise inspection visit to the facility on Wednesday. An official of the administration said that the visit was arranged on the special instructions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to improve service delivery at the general bus stand.

“The deputy commissioner inspected waiting rooms for passengers, washrooms, ticket counters, display of the fare table, parking stands and other arrangements at the bus stand,” he maintained.

He said that the DC expressed his annoyance and anger over absence of basic facilities and directed the tehsil municipal officer, who accompanied him, to improve the situation without delay.

On the occasion, transporters and commuters welcomed the visit of the deputy commissioner and informed him about their problems.

Later, the deputy commissioner also inspected the Alikhel Chowk and directed officials of the communication and works department to fix broken parts of the road and install streetlights at the Chowk.

Also on Wednesday, deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar inaugurated a tuck shop at the family park of Karak Development Authority (KDA).

He inspected various public facilities including availability of clean drinking water, seating arrangements and cleanliness at the park.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025