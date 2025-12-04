Man held for attack on Bajaur chamber president’s house

BAJAUR: Police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the attack on the Bajaur Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Haji Lali Shah’s house on Monday evening.

The suspect was arrested near Doosai cemetery in Khar town by a police team led by DSP Abdul Aziz on Monday night.

The police tracked the suspect via CCTV cameras.

The statement didn’t disclose the identity of the suspect, but claimed that he had confessed to his crime during the initial investigation.

It merits a mention here that unidentified people had fired shots at the residence of Lali Shah in Khar town.

unexploded ordnance: The participants at a session held here the other day called for joint efforts to protect the people from unexploded ordnance.

The session for stakeholders on risk awareness and safe behaviour programme was arranged by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) with the support of International Committee of the Red Cross.

Officials and representatives of various line and welfare departments, including social welfare, Rescue 1122, PDMA, civil defence, education, physical rehabilitation, police, bomb disposal squad, child protection, and Usher and Zakat, attended the session, according to a statement.

Chairmen and villages secretaries were also in attendance.

The session was meant to inform the participants about the hazards of unexploded ordnance, particularly in conflict-hit areas of the district.

PRCS local chapter secretary Javed Iqbal informed the participants that the session aimed to save people from unexploded explosives and weapons by raising awareness about safe behaviour when encountering such devices in their areas.

The participants were informed that Bajaur has a significant presence of unexploded ordnance, posing a hazard to the local community as most of the people didn’t know how to handle them.

Mr Iqbal said PRCS had launched a special programme through its volunteers to create awareness among locals on safe behaviour with such dangerous things across the district.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025