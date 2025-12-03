E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PHC senior judge’s father passes away

Bureau Report Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:26am
PESHAWAR: Mohammad Anwar Khan, father of senior puisne judge of Peshawar High Court Justice Ijaz Anwar, passed away here on Tuesday.

His funeral was held in his ancestral area Syphon Chowk Kagawala near Kohat Road, which was attended by judges of the high court including Chief Justice S.M Attique Shah, judicial officers, lawyers, staff of the high court and subordinate judiciary, family members and others in large numbers.

The deceased was also father of Inspector Sajad Anwar of special branch police, Fayyaz Anwar and Aftab Anwar, and paternal uncle of civil judge Sajid Ameen.

The qul ceremony of the deceased will be held on Thursday (Dec 4) in his ancestral area.

Meanwhile, Peshawar High Court chief justice, its judges, principal officers of the court and the district judiciary expressed profound grief over the sad demise of Justice Ijaz Anwar’s father.

According to a press release, condolences were offered to the bereaved family members, praying that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

