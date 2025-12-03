Free blood transfusion begins in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Fatimid Foundation Centre in Dera Ismail Khan established in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Development Company formally commenced regular blood transfusion services for patients suffering from Thalassemia and Hemophilia, marking an important healthcare milestone for the region.

The service was inaugurated by noted pediatric specialist Prof Ameen Jan Khan, head of pediatrics department at Pak International Medical College, Peshawar.

The administrator Fatimid Centre D I Khan, Syed Tehwar Abbas, and Admin & HR Officer Abdullah Shah briefed the guest about the hospital’s facilities and took him on a visit to the newly established modern laboratory at the centre.

According to details, the Fatimid Foundation Hospital in DI Khan has begun providing screened blood transfusions on a regular basis for patients’ dependent on lifelong blood support.

Prof Ameen Jan Khan visited the centre to personally oversee the transfusion process. He appreciated the services of the Fatimid Foundation DI Khan, stating that “even a single drop of blood can save a precious human life.” He added that the establishment of this centre would serve as an accessible and affordable lifeline for patients from DI Khan, Punjab, Balochistan and surrounding districts, where screened blood will be provided entirely free of cost.

The Fatimid Foundation, a first-class hematological centre equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, provides comprehensive healthcare for marginalised communities suffering from Thalassemia, Hemophilia and other hereditary blood disorders. The foundation operates the country’s largest blood bank and transfusion network, offering absolutely free blood transfusion services to more than 14,000 registered underprivileged patients nationwide. With the DI Khan centre now fully operational, families will no longer need to travel to Peshawar or other major cities for treatment.

POLIO ERADICATION MEASURES: District administration Tank is taking concrete steps to eradicate polio disease from the area. As part of efforts, a meeting was held in Tank to improve polio refusal coverage.

According to the administration the meeting was chaired by the additional assistant commissioner Revenue, Faheem Ullah, convened on the instructions of the deputy commissioner Tank and in light of the directives issued by the chief secretary.

The meeting reviewed challenges faced during the polio campaign, particularly refusal cases. During the meeting, it was decided that polio teams, village council secretaries and the district administration will work together to ensure complete coverage of all refusal cases.

Rs5,000 DISPUTE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING: A man was shot dead while his son survived a targeted attack after two suspects opened fire over a dispute of Rs5,000 near the motorcycle bargain market close to Kotli Imam Hussain in the jurisdiction of Cant Police Station.

According to police, the accused, identified as Ahmad Shah along with an unidentified accomplice, intercepted Ayaz Khan of Sulemankhel and his 26-year-old son, Saifur Rehman, and opened fire. Ayaz Khan died on the spot, while his son escaped unharmed. A passer-by named Jehanzaib Mahmood was also injured in the incident.

The Cant police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s son.

