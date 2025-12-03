Senate body seeks clarification on Pims Act

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services on Tuesday turned to law ministry seeking clarification on Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Act.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti and attended by Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan and Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan. Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, also participated in the proceedings.

During the meeting, the Committee received a detailed briefing regarding the administrative issues between the Pims and the School of Dentistry (SOD), Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU).

Officials informed the Committee that Pims functioned under the Ministry of Health, whereas SZABMU was an autonomous institution. It was noted that the Pims Act, 2023 stipulates that any department or institution operating within the Pims premises must function under Pims administration.

However, SZABMU maintained that it operated independently as a separate entity.

The Principal of the School of Dentistry apprised the Committee that SOD operates as a joint venture and currently has 500 students, 164 staff members, and 126 operational dental chairs. He further informed the Committee that maxillofacial surgery services were provided by Pims.

On the recommendation of Senator Anusha Rahman, the committee referred the matter to the Law Division with directions to furnish a clarification on Section 6, Sub-Clause 3 of the Pims Act, 2023.

She further emphasised the need to harmonise all relevant legal provisions to develop a mutually agreeable policy framework for both institutions. The chairman directed all departments concerned to share their inputs on viable administrative solutions. The agenda item was deferred till next meeting for further deliberation .

Senator Anusha Rahman also raised the concerns of postgraduate doctors who face significant challenges in attesting their educational certificates and equivalence documents.

She highlighted reports of candidates being asked to appear in irrelevant examinations.

The senator further noted that the Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC), after issuing a certificate, reportedly charges Rs10,000 for its verification. Having personally visited the IBCC office, she expressed concern over the long queues of postgraduate candidates awaiting processing. The committee directed that the relevant authorities be summoned to brief the committee on the issue.

The Minister of State briefed the Committee on the increasing number of HIV cases in Pakistan.

He informed members that a nationwide survey assessing the rise in HIV cases was currently underway and will be completed by mid-December 2025.

The survey’s targeted sample includes transgender persons, drug users, hospitals, and other high-risk groups.

